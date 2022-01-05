Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Future Retail, Adani Ports, Thermax and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower on Wednesday as SGX Nifty fell 32 points to 17,823. On Tuesday, Sensex ended 672 points higher at 59,855 and Nifty climbed 179 points to 17,805. Market cap of BSE listed firms rose to Rs 271.40 lakh crore. NTPC, SBI and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers , rising up to 5.56%. Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, Dr Reddy's Labs and Infosys were the only Sensex losers falling up to 1.21%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge-backed Tork Motors plans to launch its first electric vehicle by January end.

Hatsun Agro Product: Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund has purchased 1,12,685 equity shares in Hatsun Agro Product at Rs 1,262.15 per share. However, Malabar India Fund Limited was the seller on the BSE.

GAIL India: The company has bought 26 percent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company.

Future Retail: The Delhi High Court has dismissed Future Group's petition seeking a direction to declare Singapore arbitration tribunal proceedings with its warring partner Amazon as illegal. Bharti Airtel: Airtel Payments Bank said it has been categorised as a scheduled bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Coal India: The miner's CMD Pramod Agrawal has been given additional charge of director (finance). The ministry of coal has entrusted the additional charge to Pramod Agrawal for six months from December 29, 2021 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent.

Adani Ports: The company said it handled a cargo volume of 234.31 million tonnes (MT) during the April-December 2021 period, clocking a growth of 35 per cent y-o-y. Its ports, excluding Mundra, grew 74 per cent and contributed 52 per cent of the total cargo basket.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The Hyderabad pharma major said it would launch Molflu (Molnupiravir) at Rs 35 per capsule to treat COVID-19 in the country. With 10 capsules per strip, the total course of 40 capsules over 5 days would cost Rs 1,400, making it one of the most affordable course.

Larsen & Toubro: The construction and engineering player said its construction arm has received an order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the design and construction of the underground metro project Phase-1 of Patna Mass Rapid Transit System.

Thermax: The energy player has won an order of Rs 545.6 crore for two flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems. It has concluded an order of Rs 545.6 crore from an Indian power public sector company to set up FGD systems for its two units of 500 megawatts (MW) capacity each in Uttar Pradesh.

Bandhan Bank: Loans and advances rose 11 per cent to about Rs 89,213 crore as of December 31, 2021 against Rs 80,255 crore in the year-ago period.