Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, L&T, Tata Steel, Vedanta and more

Equity market closed higher on Friday led by buying in index major Reliance Industries along with fresh foreign fund inflows. Sensex climbed 203.01 points or 0.34 per cent to close at 59,959.85 and Nifty gained 49.85 points to 17,786.80.

Maruti, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.95 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: 3i Infotech, Asahi India Glass, Bharti Airtel, Castrol India, LT Foods, Larsen and Toubro, Saregama Industries, Swaraj Engines and Tata Steel are among the firms that will announce their September quarter earnings today.

Vedanta: Mining conglomerate Vedanta reported a 60.8 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,808 crore in Q2 on the back of higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,615 crore in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki: The automobile firm reported an over four-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,112.5 crore in the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022, riding on record sales.

Lupin: The US FDA inspected Lupin's Nagpur Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility. The inspection was a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of the injectable facility. The inspection closed with the issuance of a Form-483 with five observations.

NTPC: The state-run power giant NTPC reported over 7 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,417.67 crore in Q2 due to higher expenses. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 3,690.95 crore in the quarter.

Hindustan Copper: Credit rating firm ICRA has reaffirmed the Long-term rating of the company at ICRA AA+ and Short-term rating at ICRA A1+. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Blue Dart: The company reported a 17.95 per cent rise in total revenues for the September 2022 quarter at Rs1,325 crore. The net profit margin which came in at 7.07 per cent in Q2FY23 is lower compared to 8.06 per cent in Q1FY22 and lower than 9.18 per cent in Q1FY23.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received final nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Acetaminophen Injection, 1,000 mg/100mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose vials (USRLD: Ofirmev)

Laurus Labs: The US FDA has completed a PreApproval Inspection (PAI) at its manufacturing facility at Unit-5, Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and issued a Form 483 with one observation.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker said it has logged healthy double-digit growth in retail sales in the festive season. Retail sales of the company rose 20 per cent over the corresponding festive period of FY'22, Hero MotoCorp said, which enabled it to consolidate its leadership in the domestic two-wheeler market.