Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Chemicals, Adani Ports and more

Sensex closed 465 points higher at 58,853 and Nifty gained 127 points to 17,525 on Monday amid mixed global cues. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended in the green. M&M, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.13 per cent. SBI, UltraTech Cements, Nestle India and Wipro Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.95 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Natco Pharma: The firm reported a multifold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 320.4 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on higher revenue from the pharmaceutical vertical.

Bharti Airtel: The telco reported a 466 per cent rise in year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,607 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022 mainly boosted by recent subscriber count. The telco had reported a profit of Rs 283.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra has acquired entire stakes in its two South African joint ventures -- Tech Mahindra South (Pty) Limited and Tech Mahindra Holdco Pty Ltd -- for about Rs 30 crore.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The power transmission player's consolidated net profit fell over 36 per cent to Rs 3,801.19 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 5,998.28 crore in the quarter ended on June 30.

Tata Chemicals: The firm reported an 86.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 637 crore during the quarter ending June. The company's net profit stood at Rs 342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

MRF Ltd: The tyre maker reported a 25.35 percent decline in consolidated profit from continuing operations at Rs 123.6 crore in the first quarter ended June, impacted by higher raw material costs. The company, which had posted a consolidated profit for the period from continuing operations of Rs 165.58 crore in the year-ago period, said its board has approved raising of Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

JSW Steel: The firm posted a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in its crude steel output to 15.69 lakh tonne (LT) in July 2022. The company had produced 13.82 LT crude steel in July 2021.

Nalco: The firm reported a 60.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 557.91 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 347.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones: The firm reported a 16.1 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,072 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The multi-port operator, which is a part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani group, had posted a net profit of Rs 1,278 crore in the year-ago period.