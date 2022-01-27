Stocks in news: Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Raymond and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 236 points to 16,948. Indian market snapped its five days of losing streak on January 25, amid mixed global cues. Sensex rebounded 366 points to 57,858.15 and Nifty ended 128.85 points higher at 17,277.95. Maruti Suzuki was the top Sensex gainer, rising around 7 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and NTPC.

The BSE and NSE remained closed on January 26 on account of Republic Day. Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, forex and commodity futures markets were also shut.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today. Shares of Indus Towers, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Colgate Palmolive (India), Dalmia Bharat, Coforge, Laurus Labs, CG Power, Nippon Life AMC, Bharat Heavy Electricals, LIC Housing Finance, Birlasoft, AIA Engineering and WABCO India are in focus as these companies will announce their December quarter earnings today.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing firm said it would invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years in setting up city gas distribution networks in the cities for which it secured licences in the latest bidding round.



Maruti Suzuki: The leading auto manufacturing company posted a 48% year-on-year fall in standalone net profit for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021, as a global chip shortage slowed production and high material costs squeezed margins. The company reported a profit of Rs 1,011 crore in the said quarter compared with Rs 1,941 crore a year earlier.



SRF: The chemical firm reported a 56 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 506 crore for the quarter ended December against net profit of Rs 324 crore in the year-ago period.



Vedanta: The mining major will announce the contours of a plan to spin off key businesses into separate listed companies by March-end, its chairman Anil Agarwal said.

Raymond: The textile major reported a multifold rise in its net profit to Rs 101.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 against a net profit of Rs 22.18 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The real estate player posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 87.21 crore for the quarter ended December against net profit of Rs 80.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Cipla: The drug firm reported a 2.6 per cent fall in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 729 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to profit of Rs 748 crore in the October-December quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

United Spirits: The liquor maker posted a 26.62 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 291.1 crore in Q3 against a net profit of Rs 229.9 crore in the October-December period a year ago.



Macrotech Developers: The realty company posted a 24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 286.38 crore for the quarter ended December on higher sales against net profit of Rs 231.71 crore in the year-ago period.



RPG Life Sciences: The pharma player's net profit rose 14 per cent to Rs 14.63 crore in Q3 against net profit of Rs 12.87 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.