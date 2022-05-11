Stocks in news: Cipla, Vodafone Idea, Adani Ports, PNB and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 28 points to 16,183. Market fell for the third straight session on Tuesday amid weak global cues. Sensex ended 105 points lower at 54,364 and Nifty lost 61 points to 16,240 in the second trading session of this week. Top Sensex losers were Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC, and Titan falling up to 6.95 percent. HUL, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.24 percent.

Here are the stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Cipla: The drug major said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 12 per cent to Rs 362 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The Mumbai-based company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 413 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal. Total revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 5,260 crore for the period under review as against Rs 4,606 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21.

Eris Lifesciences: The Indian branded formulations manufacturing company announced the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Mumbai-based dermatology focused domestic formulations company Oaknet Healthcare on Tuesday. In a BSE filing, the company stated that the acquisition will be done for a total consideration of Rs 650 crore.

Welspun India: The home textiles major reported a 61.85 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.25 crore in the fourth quarter ended March. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 134.34 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Welspun India said. Consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,247.06 crore as compared to Rs 2,173.56 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom major reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 6,563 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The year-on-year loss narrowed from Rs 7,023 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue from operations increased Rs 10,240 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 9,608 crore a year ago, a growth of 6.5 per cent YoY, supported by tariff hikes effective Nov 25, 2021.

Adani Ports, PNB: They two entities will announce earnings for the quarter ended March 2022 today.

Asian Paints: The firm reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 850 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 852 crore in the year-ago period.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 19.17 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, down 84.5 percent from last year, impacted by higher input costs and tepid revenue growth. Revenue grew 5.3 percent to Rs 1,536.60 crore.

Wipro: The IT services firm has extended its strategic agreement with Credit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment bank division of Credit Agricole Group, to support its IT infrastructure transformation.

Torrent Power: The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 487.4 crore in Q4 against profit of Rs 398 crore in the same period last year, as additional impairment charge of Rs 1,300 crore with respect to DGEN Mega Power Project hit earnings.