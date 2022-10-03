Stocks in news: Coal India, TCS, Zee Entertainment, Bank of Baroda and more 

Benchmark indices staged a stellar recovery on Friday following the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision. Sensex and Nifty closed higher after seven consecutive sessions of fall. Sensex jumped 1,016.96 points or 1.80 per cent to end at 57,426.92. During the day, it rallied 1,312.67 points or 2.32 per cent to 57,722.63. Nifty climbed 276.25 points or 1.64 per cent to close at 17,094.35.

Oil companies: The government reduced the windfall profit tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel, in line with a decline in international rates, and scrapped the levy on the export of jet fuel with effect from October 2. The government cut the tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 8,000 per tonne from Rs 10,500 per tonne.

Auto manufacturers: Auto stocks, including two-wheelers, four wheelers and commercial vehicle makers, will be tracked after announcing their sale unit for September on the weekend.

Coal India: The state-run coal miner said its coal production in September 2022 rose by 12.3 per cent to 45.7 million tonnes, and offtake rose by 1.1 per cent to 48.9 million tonnes compared to same period last month.

Zydus Lifesciences: The drug maker said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sildenafil for oral suspension, used to treat pulmonary hypertension, in the US market. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product.

APL Apollo Tubes: The steel tube maker logged the highest quarterly sales volume of 6.02 lakh tonne in Q2FY23, up 41 per cent on a yearly basis. The sales volume for the first half of FY23 was 10.25 lakh tonnes compared to 8 lakh tonnes in the same period last year.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Rating agency Crisil has removed the firm from 'watch with developing implications' and reaffirmed rating as 'A' with a stable outlook for bank loan facilities worth Rs 3,500 crore.

63 Moons Technologies: The company will provide software support services to Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) for three months effective from October 1. Its ongoing software support and maintenance agreement ended on September 30.

Muthoot Capital Services: The smallcap NBFC has completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 121.56 crore on September 30. This is the fourth securitisation transaction carried out by the company during the FY23. The entire pool is from the non-priority sector and has been taken after considering the RBI guidelines.

Tata Consultancy Services: Largest Indian IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be considering a second interim dividend for the financial year FY23 in a board meeting scheduled on October 10. TCS will announce its financial results for Q2 and six monthly periods of FY23. The Tata Group-backed firm has also announced a record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend benefits.

Zee Entertainment: Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has cleared all eight resolutions in the Annual General Meeting of the company. The resolution for the re-appointment of its Managing Director Punit Goenka on board was also approved at the 40th AGM with the required majority. ZEEL also got the approval of the special resolution for the re-appointment of R Gopalan as Independent Director of the company, said a regulatory filing.

Bank of Baroda: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the lender's proposed acquisition of a 21 per cent stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance. The transaction involves the Bank's acquisition of 21 per cent shareholding of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd (IFLIC) from Union Bank of India.