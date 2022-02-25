Stocks in news: Coal India, Vodafone Idea, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharat Forge and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 257 points to 16,490. Sensex ended 2,702 points lower at 54,529 and Nifty slumped 815 points to 16,247 on Thursday. All Sensex and Nifty shares ended in the red.

Investors lost over Rs 13 lakh crore on BSE after Russia invaded Ukraine amid global opposition to the attack. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 13.32 lakh crore after investor wealth declined to Rs 242.28 lakh crore against Rs 255.68 lakh crore in the previous session.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Linde India: Net profit rose to Rs 67.8 crore as against Rs 56.8 crore while revenue rose to Rs 6.44 billion from Rs 4.75 billion YoY. Operating margin fell to 23.3 percent from 27.5 percent YoY.

Coal India: The state-owned coal firm is plans to offer more than 100 closed, discontinued mines to the private sector on a revenue sharing basis in due course of time, the coal ministry said.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom player announced a collaboration with A5G Networks, to enable industry 4.0 and smart mobile edge computing in India. The two companies have jointly set up a pilot private network in Mumbai utilising existing 4G spectrum.

InterGlobe Aviation: The budget carrier IndiGo has joined hands with online travel services firm MakeMyTrip for its holiday offerings for both domestic and international travelers.

Bharat Forge: The auto component company said it would acquire JS Autocast Foundry India. The firm, along with its subsidiary, BF Industrial Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire JS Autocast Foundry India (JS Auto).

Cadila Healthcare: The Zydus group has changed the name of its listed entity to Zydus Lifesciences as part of new brand identity.

Minda Industries: The auto parts manufacturing company has bought additional stake in two companies namely YA Auto Industries, and Auto Components, and purchased fresh shares in Samaira Engineering, and SM Auto Industries.

IFCI: The firm has approved allotment of preferential shares to the government in lieu of capital infusion of Rs 100 crore in the company.

KSB: Net profit rose 23 percent YoY to Rs 39.4 crore in Q3 and revenue climbed 20 percent to Rs 444.6 crore in the last quarter.