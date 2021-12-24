Stocks in news: Data Patterns, TCS, Havells, TVS Motor and more

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 165 points to 17,224. Benchmark indices closed higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday, amid positive global cues . Sensex ended 384 points higher at 57,512 and Nifty advanced 117 points to 17,072. PowerGrid, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and NTPC were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40 per cent. On the other hand, Airtel, Sun Pharma and Maruti were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 093%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

IOC: The firm will invest Rs 9,028 crore in laying a new crude oil pipeline from Mundra in Gujarat to Panipat in Haryana. It will have a capacity of 17.5 million tonnes per annum (mmtpa).

Data Patterns: The defence sector firm will make its market debut today. It raised Rs 588.22 crore from December 14-16 via an IPO.

Tata Consultancy Services: La Mobiliere, the oldest private non-life insurer in the Swiss market, picked TCS as a strategic partner to accelerate its digital transformation agenda.

Havells India: The consumer appliances firm said its washing machine manufacturing unit at Ghiloth in Rajasthan has opened which will significantly strengthen washing machine production capacity of Lloyd -- a brand of the company -- with a targeted output of 3 lakh units annually.

Ashok Leyland: The automaker has launched dual tyre lift axle truck (DTLA) 'AVTR 3120' making the firm the first manufacturer to have full range of such DTLA trucks in the country.

InterGlobe Aviation: Budget carrier IndiGo has announced the appointment of Emirates former executive Neetan Chopra as its chief digital and information officer (CDIO), effective January 3.

TVS Motor: The two-wheeler maker has launched Apache RTR 165 RP, tagged at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), as the first product under its Race Performance (RP) series. The 164.9-cc motorcycle generates 19.2 PS power and will be limited to 200 units.

L&T Finance Holdings: Foreign lender HSBC will buy L&T Mutual Fund from L&T Finance Holding for $425 million (about Rs 3,192 crore).

Century Plyboards: The wood panel maker will set up a new integrated manufacturing plant in YSR Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, the company said.

REC: The state-owned player has inked a pact with KfW Development Bank to avail USD 169.5 million to the power finance sector and renewable energy projects.