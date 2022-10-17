Stocks in news: Electronics Mart, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi and more 

The Indian market ended in the green on Friday powered by a rally in banking and IT stocks. Sentiment on Indian stock exchanges turned positive with a strong rally in the Asian markets, mirroring a stellar recovery in the US indices overnight. Sensex closed 684 points higher at 57,919 and Nifty climbed 171 points to end at 17,185. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE fell 31 points and rose 2.30 points, respectively. Banking and IT shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 754 points and 459 points, respectively.

Here'a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Electronics Mart India: Shares of the electronics retailer will be listed at the bourses on Monday. The company sold its shares between October 4-7 to for Rs 59 apiece to raise 500 crore via its initial stake sale. The company was commanding a strong premium in the grey market ahead of its listing.

HDFC Bank: The largest private lender reported a 22.30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 11,125.21 crore. The Mumbai-headquartered lender had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler maker logged a 16 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,719 crore for the September quarter, hit by a 25 per cent dip in overseas shipments. The Pune-based company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,040 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts: The D-Mart retail chain owner logged a 64.13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 685.71 crore in Q2 as the average basket values continue to be elevated. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 417.76 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group's flagship company will acquire SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services, a Kolkata-based advanced analytics and machine learning company, for an undisclosed amount.

Shree Cement: The cement maker logged a 67.5 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 183.24 crore in Q2, impacted by higher power and fuel cost. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 563.94 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group's company has logged a 39.3 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 174.2 crore in Q2, supported by topline. Revenue rose 28.2 per cent YoY to Rs 763.2 crore in Q2FY23.

Federal Bank: The private lender logged a 50 per cent rise in its September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 733.34 crore on the back of healthy growth in both interest and other income streams. The Kerala-based private sector lender reported a 52 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 703.71 crore.

Larsen and Toubro Infotech: The IT company reported 23 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 679.8 crore in Q2 against a net profit of Rs 551.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

Aditya Birla Capital: The lenders to debt-ridden Reliance Capital have allowed the financial services player to place its bid to acquire a stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLIC). RNLIC is a subsidiary of debt-ridden Reliance Capital which is undergoing the insolvency resolution process.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure: The Mukesh Ambani led infra firm logged a 11.4 per cent fall in the second quarter net profit on flattish revenue. Net profit at Rs 2.26 crore in July-September was 11.4 per cent lower than Rs 2.55 crore profit in the same period last year.

Inox Wind: The company's board of directors on October 19 will consider raising of funds through issuance of securities including but not limited to non-convertible securities under private placement basis within the overall borrowing limits.