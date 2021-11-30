Stocks in news: Go Fashion, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank, Asian Paints and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty rose 4 points to 17,090 level amid mixed global cues. On Monday, Indian market closed higher in volatile trade, backed by gains in Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and HCL Tech. Sensex ended 153 points higher at 57,260 and Nifty gained 27 points to 17,053.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Go Fashion: Go Fashion India will make its debut on the BSE and the NSE today. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 655-690 between November 17-22 to raise Rs 1,013.61 crore via IPO.

Kotak Mahindra:The private lender has said Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has received nod from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise its stake in the bank by up to 9.99%.

Asian Paints: The company will invest Rs 960 crore to expand the manufacturing capacity of its facility situated at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. The company has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government commencing the proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of paint from 1.3 lakh KL to 2.5 lakh KL and resins and emulsions from 32,000 MT to 85,000 MT.

Dr Reddy's: The Indian pharma firm is in talks with partners to export domestically made doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik, after New Delhi recently cleared shipments of other shots.

Coal India: The state-owned firm said announced that its board has approved interim dividend of Rs 9 per share. CIL also stated that the company has fixed December 7 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2021-22.

IndusInd Bank: Top executives of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of IndusInd Bank, have resigned from the company last week, the bank said. The lender said it has appointed an executive director and another person to oversee day-to-day operations of the company. BFIL's managing director and chief executive Shalabh Saxena, and its executive director and chief financial officer Ashish Damani are set to join rival microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty.

IRCTC: The online bus ticketing platform redBus has entered into rail ticketing with the launch of redRail, a rail ticket booking service in collaboration with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp) as their authorised partner.

Punjab National Bank: The public sector bank will invest as a promoter in Open Network for Digital Commerce by buying over 9 per cent stake in the company, which is yet to be incorporated. Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Ltd is being established with a mandate to develop an open network for digital commerce.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender said RBI has appointed PN Raghunath as an additional director on the board of the bank.

Reliance Capital: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has superseded the board of Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of the defaults by RCL in meeting the various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively.