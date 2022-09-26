Stocks in news: Harsha Engineers, PI Industries, BPCL, Suzlon Energy and more

Benchmark indices fell sharply by nearly 2 per cent each, extending their decline for the third straight session on Friday, amid a bearish trend in global markets. Sensex tanked 1,020.80 points or 1.73 per cent to end at 58,098.92. Nifty plummeted 302.45 points or 1.72 per cent to close at 17,327.35. Power Grid was the top Sensex loser, slumping 7.93 per cent followed by Mahindra, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC and IndusInd Bank. Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and ITC were the only Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.53 per cent.

Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower on global growth worries

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Harsha Engineers International: The manufacturer of precision bearing cages will make its debut on Dalal Street on Monday. The company raised Rs 755 crore via its initial public offer (IPO) by selling shares in the range of Rs 314-330 crore between September 14-16.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The state-owned oil marketing firm has inked an agreement with Brazilian national oil company Petrobras for sourcing crude oil from the Latin American nation as part of plans to diversify its sourcing needs. BPCL imports a large volume of crude oil which is turned into fuel at its three oil refineries.

A Infrastructure: The cement company has received letter of intent from MP Industrial Development Corporation for allotment of 1.01 lakh square meters land. It will be setting up a large manufacturing unit.

PI Industries: The promoter of agrochemicals company sold 10 lakh shares of the firm for Rs 315 crore through open market transactions. A clutch of domestic mutual funds (MFs), foreign investors and an insurance company bought the shares.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Blackstone will sell a stake worth up to $400 million in Embassy Office Parks REIT, India's biggest real estate investment trust, via block deals, and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund is likely to pick up at least half of the stake that Blackstone is to sell, reported Reuters.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The non-banking finance company has raised Rs 40.35 crore through its non-convertible debentures issue. The board members have cleared an allotment of 402 non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,03,924 each with a maturity on April 1, 2024, on a private placement basis.

Infibeam Avenues: The fintech & payment infrastructure company has consolidated its international business to aggressively tap and expand its global digital payment gateway infrastructure market. It plans to increase its global play in the digital payments space by going aggressively with its flagship brand CCAvenue.

Suzlon Energy: The state run utility firm's board has approved raising of Rs 1,200 crore via a rights issue. The company will raise the amount by issuing 240 crore shares with face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 5 per share.

Laxmi Organic Industries: The specialty chemical company has resumed its operations at its Mahad plant in Maharashtra. It will continue to increase the capacity utilisation in the next few weeks. The plant was closed for 21 days to undertake maintenance activities.

Coal India: The state-owned coal miner will ink pacts with three public sector enterprises -- Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and GAIL to set up four surface gasification projects.