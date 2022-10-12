Stocks in news: HCL Tech, Wipro, Adani Green, Delta Corp and more

The Indian stock market closed lower for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as global growth concerns rattled indices worldwide. Sensex declined 843 points to end at 57,147. During the day, it tumbled 941 points to 57,050. Nifty fell 257 points to close at 16,983. IT, consumer durables, capital goods and metal stocks were the top sectoral losers with their indices falling 603 pts, 856 pts, 429 pts and 578 pts, respectively.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: HCL Technologies, Wipro, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, 7NR Retail, Artson Engineering, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Mega Nirman and Industries, National Standard (India), Nxtdigital, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Standard Capital Markets, and Yash Chemex will announce quarterly earnings today.

Infosys: The IT services major said its president Ravi Kumar S has resigned from his post.

IndusInd Bank: US-based hedge fund Route One Fund I sold a 1.54 per cent stake or 1,20,00,000 shares in the private lender at an average price of Rs 1,168.26 aggregating to Rs 1,401.91 crore through an open market transaction, as per the data available with the NSE. Goldman Sachs Investment (Mauritius) has acquired 69,66,712 equity shares in the lender through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,167.53 per share.

Commercial Syn Bags: The company said its board of directors on October 22 will consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares. The board will also consider the increase in authorised share capital of the company.

Power Grid Corporation: The state-run utility major said it has bought 100 per cent equity in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to build an inter-state transmission project for eastern and northeastern regions. The SPV was acquired for an aggregate value of about Rs 7.04 crore.

Fino Payments Bank: PaySprint has finalised allotment of its 867 equity shares (7.98% stake) to Fino Payments Bank at a premium of Rs 28,801 per share on a face value of Rs 10 per share. The total investment is Rs 2.49 crore.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The drug maker said the World Economic Forum has recognised its largest manufacturing facility in Bachupally as part of its Global Lighthouse Network.

Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group's green energy firms wholly owned subsidiary and aid arm Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four has incorporated two new subsidiaries. These two subsidiaries are Adani Renewable Energy Forty Four and Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight.

Sobha: The real estate player reported a 13 per cent rise in its sales bookings to Rs 1,164.2 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year on higher price realisation. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,030.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Delta Corp: The casino operator has reported a 19.5 per cent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 68.25 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Revenue rose 8 per cent to Rs 270 crore.

Brigade Enterprises: The realty firm elevated Pavitra Shankar as the company's MD and Nirupa Shankar as joint MD as part of the succession plan. Pavitra Shankar and Nirupa Shankar are the daughters of MR Jaishankar.

JSW Energy: The JSW Group firm said its arm JSW Neo Energy has received a letter of intent from the Himachal Pradesh government for developing the 126 MW Chhatru hydro power plant. BOOT refers to Built, Own, Operate and Transfer.

Suzlon Energy: The turbine supplier has won an order for the development of 144.9 MW of wind power projects for Aditya Birla Group. Suzlon will install 69 units of wind turbine generators (wind turbines) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

Marksans Pharma: The drug firm has inked a pact with Tevapharm India to acquire its Goa-based pharmaceutical formulations business. The company has entered into a business transfer agreement with Tevapharm to acquire its business relating to the manufacture and supply of bulk pharmaceutical formulations as a going concern.