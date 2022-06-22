Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, PVR and more

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 75 points to 15,547. On Tuesday, market ended higher for the second consecutive session amid positive global indices. Sensex rose 934 points to 52,532 and Nifty surged 288 points to end at 15,638. Titan, SBI, TCS, HCL Tech and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 5.92 per cent. Nestle was the sole Sensex loser, falling 0.26 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today

PVR, Inox Leisure: The multiplex operators said that they have received clearances for their merger from bourses NSE and BSE. Both companies announced to receive a letter with 'no adverse observations' from BSE and National Stock Exchange of India in relation to the scheme of amalgamation.

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects: CRISIL has reaffirmed its long-term credit rating on the company's bank loan facilities as BBB with a stable outlook and short-term rating as A3+.

HDFC Bank: The country's largest private lender proposes to double its network of branches in the next three to five years by adding 1,500 to 2,000 branches annually, which would akin to adding a new HDFC Bank every five years.

Future Enterprises: Debt-ridden Future Enterprises has defaulted on payment of interest of Rs 6.07 crore for its non-convertible debentures. The due date for payment was June 20, 2022, said a regulatory filing from FEL. "The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on June 20, 2022," it said.

HUL: British FMCG firm Unilever's Indian arm Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced its financial results as well as its annual analysis for FY22. The company reported that it has recorded Rs 50,336 crore annual turnover, 11 per cent turnover growth, in FY22. The company, in its annual report also noted that it has added more than Rs 25,000 crore in terms of turnover during the last decade.

Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp, announced that it has further strengthened its operations in Turkey. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, in a business session with the local partners of the company in Turkey, introduced its three Euro-5 compliant variants of global products - the Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110 and Dash 125 scooters.

South Indian Bank: The private sector lender plans to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore to shore up its capital base for business growth and meet regulatory norms. The bank's shareholders had given approval for this fundraise in the previous AGM last fiscal, however, the bank did not raise the funds.

Jain Irrigation Systems: The micro irrigation systems company said its global irrigation business will be merged with Temasek-owned Rivulis in a cash-and-stock deal, a move that will help the company reduce its consolidated debt by Rs 2,700 crore or around 45 per cent.

Filatex India: The rating agency CARE revised its credit rating on the textile company's long-term bank facilities to A+, from 'A', with a stable outlook.