Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, JSW Energy and more

Sensex and Nifty staged a stellar recovery on Tuesday to end over 2 per cent higher amid positive cues in the global equity markets. Sensex zoomed 1,276.66 points or 2.25 per cent to end at 58,065.47. During the session, the index zoomed 1,311.13 points to 58,099.94. Nifty climbed 386.95 points or 2.29 per cent to end at 17,274.30.

Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may open higher today; Q2 earnings season in focus

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC Bank: The private lender reported a 23.5 per cent rise in loans to Rs 14.80 lakh crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. The credit book was Rs 11.98 lakh crore as of September 30 last year. The bank's advances grew by around 25.8 per cent over September 30, 2021.

Tata Steel: The steel maker has sold 19 per cent stake in Al Rimal Mining LLC, Oman (Al Rimal). With this transaction, the company's shareholding in Al Rimal has fallen to 51 per cent from 70 per cent.

Zee Entertainment: The Competition Commission (CCI) has cleared the mega-merger deal between Sony and Zee that will create one of the largest media groups in the country.

HCL Technologies: The IT company plans to hire 1,000 people in Brazil in the next two years. It will also open a new technology centre in Campinas. HCL Tech is expanding its operations to serve its growing local and global client base across industries.

Avenue Supermarts: The owner and operator of retail chain D-Mart logged a 35.75 per cent rise in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 10,384.66 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company had revenue from operations of Rs 7,649.64 crore in the year-ago period.

DLF: The realty major has sold all 292 luxury homes in Gurugram for over Rs 1,800 crore within few days of the launch of the project. On September 26, DLF had launched its project 'The Grove' located at DLF phase-5 in Gurugram, Haryana.

JSW Energy: The company's arm JSW Neo Energy has inked a memorandum of understanding with the government of Maharashtra for setting up a 960 MW capacity hydro PSP. With this MoU, the company has secured resources for 6 GW hydro PSPs from various state governments.

Atul Auto: The company's board of directors will meet on October 8 to consider a proposal for raising funds via a rights or preferential issue.

Sterlite Technologies: Sterlite Technologies has completed sale of its stake in IDS UK. In September 2022, it had inked a definitive documents to sell its stake (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) in IDS UK to Hexatronic Group AB.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The firm's subsidiary Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands BV has bought an additional stake in Netherlands-based DP Eurasia NV. As on October 3, the subsidiary held 49.04% stake in DP Eurasia NV, the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

NPR Finance: The company has sold a wind turbine generator plant in Dhule, Maharashtra. Further, the agreement for sale of the other remaining wind turbine at Sangli, Maharashtra will be entered into in due course of time.