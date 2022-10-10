Stocks in news: HDFC, HCL Tech, TCS, Suzlon Energy and more

Indian market ended lower on Friday in a highly volatile trade amid weak global cues. Sensex lost 30.81 points to end at 58,191 and Nifty fell 17 points to 17,314. Consumer durables shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index zooming 901 points to 43,263. Top losers were IT, metal and oil and gas stocks with their indices falling 160 pts, 119 pts and 146 pts, respectively.

ALSO READ: Tata Steel vs JSW Steel: Which stock is a better pick amid market volatility?

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC: India's largest mortgage lender will raise up to Rs 12,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis this week.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported a 4.9 per cent decline in retail sales at 88,121 units in Q2 .

TCS: The IT major will to announce its Q2 earnings today.

HCL Technologies: The IT company plans to employ 1,300 people in Mexico over the next two years. The move is expected to strengthen its current employee base of 2,400 people in the country.

Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty may start on a lower note amid weak global cues

Power Grid Corporation: The subsidiary of state-run power transmission player Bhind Guna Transmission has successfully commissioned the transmission system in Madhya Pradesh. The subsidiary secured an order to establish transmission system for intra-state transmission work associated with the construction of a 400kV substation.

Ambuja Cements: The cement player has received shareholders' approval for all proposals in its EGM, including a resolution to raise Rs 20,000 crore from an Adani group firm and appointment of Gautam Adani and others on the board of the company.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG firm has reduced prices of some soap brands by up to 11 per cent amid palm oil and other raw materials turning relatively cheaper. GCPL, which owns soap brand Godrej No 1, has also cut prices of soaps by 13 to 15 per cent.

Tata Power: The Tata Group firm plans to develop around 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, mainly solar energy, in the next five years in Rajasthan, and also build a robust electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Tata Power plans to have a renewable power portfolio of 10,000 MW in next five years.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: The health insurance company reported gross direct premium of Rs 5,655.1 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, a 12 percent growth over a year-ago period, with health-retail segment clocking 21 per cent YoY growth at Rs 4,306.4 crore.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender's collection efficiency ratio (CER) rose to 97 per cent, excluding NPAs and including restructured accounts, at the end of Q2. The bank's CER stood at 96 per cent at the end of the first quarter of the 2022-23 financial year.

Kalyan Jewellers: The jewellery retailer has reported a consolidated revenue growth of 20 per cent during the second quarter of FY23 despite various economic challenges triggered by the geopolitical situation.

Suzlon Energy: The largest wind power player announced the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as its Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect for the next three years. The appointment of Vinod Tanti comes after the sudden demise of his brother and Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti, who was holding the position.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The brewery firm logged a total default of Rs 465.66 crore on payment of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks, financial institutions and Unlisted Debt Securities as NCDs and NCRPS, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.