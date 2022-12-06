Stocks in news: HDFC, JSW Energy, Tata Motors, Bajaj Consumer and more

Sensex ended lower for the second consecutive session on Monday led by a fall in IT and pharma stocks. Sensex slipped 34 points to end at 62,834 and Nifty gained 5 points to close at 18,701. Reliance Industries (1.46%), Tech Mahindra (1.33%), UltraTech Cement (0.76%), Dr Reddy's (73%), Axis Bank (0.61%) and Bharti Airtel (0.58%) were among the top Sensex losers.

Tata Steel (3.35%) , NTPC (1.66%), SBI (1.58%), IndusInd Bank (1.38%) and PowerGrid (0.61%) were among the top Sensex gainers.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC: Life Insurance Corporation of India, the country's largest insurer, has raised its stake in HDFC to over 5 per cent following the acquisition of shares from the open market. LIC purchased 1.2 lakh shares from the open market hiking its stake in the company to 5.003 per cent.

TVS Motor Company: A promoter entity, Srinivasan Trust, sold 25,69,726 shares or 0.54 per cent stake of two wheeler player at an average price of Rs 1,020.03 apiece for Rs 262 crore through an open market transaction.

Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower amid weak global cues

Rainbow Children's Medicare: British International Investment sold its entire 14.45 per cent stake or 1,46,66,112 shares in the multi-speciality pediatric hospital chain at an average price of Rs 735 apiece for an estimated Rs 1,078.48 crore through open market transactions, according to the bulk deal data available with NSE.

JSW Energy: The utility firm said that its arm JSW ReNew Energy has commissioned 27 MW wind energy generation capacity at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu as part of the first phase of its 450 MW wind project.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The civil construction company and its InvIT subsidiary IRB Infrastructure Trust, have collectively reported a 39 per cent increase in the toll collection in November 2022 on year-on-year basis, across all projects. The company reported toll collection in November is Rs 365.95 crore.

Tata Motors: The auto major is looking to raise passenger vehicle prices from next month in order to make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1 next year. Kalpataru Power Transmission: The utility player said its board of directors will hold a meeting to consider fund raising via NCDs on private placement basis on December 8.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The construction and engineering company has won an order for the construction of 5,000 seating capacity public auditorium at Guwahati from PWD, Dispur, Guwahati (Assam). The contract is worth Rs 174.88 crore, taking order inflow during FY23 to Rs 3,962.24 crore till date.

Bajaj Consumer Care: The FMCG company said its board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company on December 9.

BCL Industries: The edible oil company has received order worth Rs 285 crore for supply of 4.9 crore litres of ethanol to oil marketing companies. Its distillery arm has also won an order to supply 1.65 crore litres of ethanol to Reliance Industries with an order value of Rs 107 crore.