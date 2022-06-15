Stocks in news: HUL, Asian Paints, IDBI Bank, PNB Housing and more

The Indian market fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday amid negative global cues. Sensex ended 153 points lower at 52,693 and Nifty fell 75 points to 15,699 in the second trading session of this week. Investors remained cautious ahead of the crucial Federal Reserve meeting outcome, which will be announced on June 15.

IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were the top Sensex losers falling up to 2.12 per cent. NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and M&M were among the top Sensex gainers,rising up to 1.63 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Hero MotoCorp: LIC has increased its stake in Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Hero MotoCorp and non-banking finance company Capri Global Capital through open market purchases over the last few months, the life insurer said on Tuesday.

PNB Housing Finance: The company said its board of directors has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis.

Engineers India: Neyveli Lignite Corporation has appointed Engineers India as project management consultant for its 1,200 TPD lignite to methanol project. This landmark project is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat today

GPT Infraprojects: The company has incorporated a new subsidiary 'RMS GPT Ghana' at Republic of Ghana for manufacture of concrete sleepers.

Asian Paints: The paint company bought a 51 percent stake in Weatherseal Fenestration for Rs 18.84 crore. Weatherseal Fenestration is now a subsidiary of the company.

UPL: The agrochemical major said it has inked an agreement with Shreenath Mhaskoba Sugar Mill in Pune for sustainable sugarcane production in Maharashtra. This memorandum of understanding (MoU) will address farmers' concerns and create the category of sustainable sugar by ensuring optimised usage of natural resources.

Shriram City Union Finance: The leading NBFC said it would raise up to Rs 300 crore by issuing debt securities on a private placement basis. The company's committee has cleared issuance of principal-protected market-linked non-convertible debentures (for an amount of Rs 50 crore with a green shoe option up to Rs 250 crore.

IDBI Bank: The LIC-run lender said it has increased interest rates by up to 25 basis points (bps) on retail term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. The revised rates would be applicable across various tenors for domestic term deposits, non-resident ordinary (NRO) and non-resident external (NRE) term deposits, effective June 15.

IIFL Wealth Management: Competition Commission of India has cleared the acquisition of the stake in IIFL Wealth Management by BC Asia Investments X. The proposed combination involves the acquisition of up to 24.98 per cent shareholding of IIFLWM by BC Asia Investments X.