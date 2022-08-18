Stocks in news: YES Bank, GAIL, Bank of Baroda, ONGC and more

Stocks to watch out for today: Sensex closed above the 60K mark after four months on Wednesday amid positive global cues. Sensex climbed 418 pts to 60,260 and Nifty gained 119 pts to 17,944. Bajaj twins, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.74 per cent.

Here's a look stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Natco Pharma: The company has received tentative approval to its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Trabectedin for injection for the 1mg/vial. Trabectedin is a generic for Yondelis. According to industry sales data, Yondelis generated annual sales of $49.7 million for 12 months ending June 2022 in the US market.

Indo Amines: The company has received an environment clearance for expansion of 'synthetic organic chemical' for its manufacturing plants in Thane and Dhule, Maharashtra.

Infibeam Avenues: The board of directors of the company will consider fund raising on August 25, Infibeam Avenues said in a stock exchange filing.

GAIL (India): The company said its board has approved additional fund raising of $3.125 billion via external commercial borrowing and up to Rs 25,000 crore via non-convertible debentures.

Bank of Baroda: The state owned lender said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of bonds for financing infrastructure and affordable housing projects. The bonds, with a tenure of seven years, will offer a coupon rate of 7.39 per cent.

ONGC: The state-owned oil explorer signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with global oil giant ExxonMobil Corp for exploration of oil and gas in the deepsea on the country's east and west coasts. The two oil explorers would focus on the Krishna Godavari and Cauvery basins in the eastern offshore and the Kutch-Mumbai region in the western offshore.

Adani Green Energy: Sri Lanka has granted provisional nod to Adani Green Energy for two wind projects of 286 MW and 234 MW for an investment of over $500 million in the country's Northern province, Energy and Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said Wednesday. Wijesekara said in a tweet that he met officials of the state-owned Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sustainable Development Authority on Tuesday to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank said it has sold over 12 per cent stake in Kilburn Engineering since May for a total consideration of over Rs 17 crore. The private sector lender had bought 67,50,000 equity shares of Kilburn Engineering (Kilburn) under a debt recast plan. This represented 19.67 per cent share capital of the company, as part of a conversion of loans outstanding under the debt restructuring plan by RBL Bank in February 2021, and subject to lock-in for one year.

Sona BLW Precisions Forgings: Blackstone is planning to raise as much as Rs 3,180 crore through the sale of shares in Indian automotive component maker, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. An affiliate of the US firm is offering the shares at Rs 500 each, the terms show. That's a 7.2 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price.

YES Bank: The lender that it has invested an undisclosed amount in Venture Catalysts Group Funds in a bid to increase its visibility in the start-up ecosystem. The bank has already invested in two of its linked firms, Beams Fintech Fund, and 9 Unicorns.