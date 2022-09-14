Stocks in news: Infosys, JSW Steel, Adani Transmission, Hatsun Agro and more

Sensex closed above the 60,000 level for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid positive global cues. Nifty too managed to close above the 18K mark for the first time since April 4 this year. On April 4, the index closed at 18,053 level. Sensex ended 456 pts higher at 60,571 today. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 24 closed in the green. After opening in the green, the index touched a day's high of 60,635 and a low of 60,381. The 50-stock Nifty climbed 133 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 18,070 with 34 of its constituents ending in the green.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Infosys: The IT major has joined hands with Bpost (Belgium Post), a leading postal operator and growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, to secure cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost's mail delivery and logistics services.

JSW Steel: The metal firm has inked a pact with Germany-based SMS group to examine various cutting edge solutions and R&D projects to cut down carbon emissions in its iron and steel making operations in the country.

Adani Transmission: The Adani Group's utility firm has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Electricity Jewar Ltd, to carry on business of transmission, distribution and supply of power and other related infrastructure services.

Lupin: The drug firm said its biosimilar product Rymti, indicated for the treatment of arthritis, has received approval from the Canadian health authority.

Bharat Forge: The auto components major said its unit Kalyani Powertrain has joined hands with US-based Harbinger Motors to form a joint venture focused on developing electric drivetrain solutions for the commercial vehicle market.

KEC International: The infrastructure EPC major KEC International has won new orders of Rs 1,108 crore across its various businesses including transmission and distribution and railways.

Hatsun Agro Product: The agricultural products firm will consider fundraising on September 19. The company said the board of directors will consider raising of funds via rights issue basis.

Brightcom Group: The digital marketing solutions firm has decided to terminate its deal to buy MediaMint for Rs 566 crore. It will now go for a strategic alliance with the latter. In December 2022, the Brightcom Group had inked an agreement to acquire digital consulting firm MediaMint for Rs 566 crore in a cash and stock deal.

NTPC: The firm has renewed plans to start commercial coal mining through its unit, NTPC Mining Ltd.

PVR, Inox Leisure: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 13 rejected a complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure. The proposed merger would create an entity with the country's largest multiplex chain and a network of more than 1,500 screens

KEC International: Infrastructure EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) major KEC International has won new orders worth Rs 1,108 crore across its various businesses including transmission and distribution and railways. The transmission and distribution business has secured orders for T&D and cabling projects in India, Middle East and Africa.

Ami Organics: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought an additional 9,53,420 shares or 2.6 per cent stake in the company, and Small Cap World Fund Inc purcahsed fresh 15,96,540 shares or 4.38 per cent stake in the firm at an average price of Rs 1,037.25 per share.

Indo Amines: Investor Marvel Indenting ha bought an additional 21,952 shares in Indo Amines via open market transactions on September 12-13. With this, their shareholding in the company has risen to 2.43 per cent from 2.46 percent earlier.

Aegis Logistics: The company said its board of directors has cleared second interim dividend of Re 1 per share of face value Re 1 during the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed September 23, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The company will pay interim dividend on or before 11 October 2022.

Praveg Communications (India): Praveg Communications has been awarded a contract by Varanasi Development Authority. The company has received a letter of award from Varanasi Development Authority for development of Tent City on the bank of river Ganges, Uttar Pradesh.