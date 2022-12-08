Stocks in news: Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Inox Wind, Metro Brands and more

Sensex fell for the fourth session on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE benchmark ended 215.68 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 62,410.68. Similarly, the broader Nifty fell 82.25 points or 0.44 per cent to 18,560.50. NTPC was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Wipro.



On the other hand, Asian Paints, HUL, L&T, Axis Bank, ITC and M&M were among the gainers, climbing up to 2.10 per cent.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Dharmaj Crop Guard: The agrochemical company will make its debut at the Dalal Street on Thursday. The initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 35.5 times and was open between November 28-30 in the range of Rs 216-237 apiece.

Infosys: The IT services company launched its fourth share buy-back amounting to Rs 9,300 crore. The buy-back will be at a price not greater than Rs 1,850 per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each through the open market route.

Tech Mahindra: The IT major has launched Cloud BlazeTech, an integrated, sector-agnostic platform, to maximise business value for cloud-powered enterprises globally. The organisation will continue to invest in cloud services and hyerpscaler relationships to boost digital transformation for enterprises.

Eicher Motors: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield said its new assembly facility in Brazil has started operations. The CKD (completely knocked down) plant is a significant step forward in the company's plans in Latin America and reiterates the brand's commitment to the region.

IDFC First Bank: The private lender and NASSCOM Centre of Excellence joined hands to grow the innovation ecosystem and guide startups through a range of banking solutions. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between IDFC First and NASSCOM COE, appointing the bank as a preferred banking partner for startups in Bengaluru.

Macrotech Developers: The realty firm has fixed QIP offer floor price at Rs 1,022.75 per share. The company and the selling shareholders are likely to offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price. The relevant date for the purpose of the offer is fixed as December 7.

Aster DM Healthcare: The healthcare services player has inked an agreement with Iraq's Faruk Medical City to develop healthcare services in the country. It has signed a contract to collaborate on capability development and academic and professional training programmes for clinical staff and healthcare professionals in Iraq.

Metro Brands: The footwear firm has completed 100 per cent acquisition of Cravatex Brands. Cravatex is engaged in the business of importing, trading, selling, marketing, advertising, retailing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories under various brands including ‘FILA’ and ‘Proline’.

VA Tech Wabag: The water treatment company appointed Pankaj Malhan as Deputy MD and Group CEO, effective December 7. The company also re-designated Rajiv Mittal as Chairman and Managing Director effective December 07.

Inox Wind: The renewable energy player said its promoters have infused Rs 623 crore in the company and the fund was used for repaying advances received from Gujarat Fluorochemicals.