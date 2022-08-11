Stocks in news: IRCTC, Coal India, Glenmark, Eicher Motors, Suzlon Energy and more

The stock market ended on a flat note on Wednesday, led by a fall in consumer durables and information technology shares. Sensex slipped 35 points to 58,817 and Nifty gained 9 points to 17,534.Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.91 per cent. Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HCL Tech, Wipro and Asian Paints were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.66 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

IRCTC: The firm posted a 196 per cent rise in its net profit, at Rs 246 crore in Q1 against net profit of Rs 82.5 crore in the year-ago period (Q1 FY22).

PB Fintech: The parent firm of online insurance broker Policybazaar reported a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 204.33 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

M&M: Life Insurance Corporation said it has sold 2 per cent of its shareholding in automaker Mahindra & Mahindra for about Rs 2,222.49 crore.

Aviation stocks: The government on Wednesday decided to remove the fare bands for domestic flights from August 31 this year after reviewing the current status of scheduled operations.

Suzlon Energy: The firm reported a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 2,432.55 cr in Q1 led by exceptional gains. Consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Eicher Motors: The firm reported over two-fold rie in consolidated net profit to Rs 611 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 237 crore in the June quarter of the last fiscal.

Glenmark: The firm reported a 31 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 211 crore in Q1. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 306 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

SAIL: The state-owned firm posted a 79 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 804.50 crore during the June quarter dragged by higher expenses. It had clocked Rs 3,897.36 crore in the April-June period of 2021-22 fiscal.

Coal India: The firm said consolidated net profit zoomed 178% to Rs 8,834 crore in Q1 led by higher sales. The miner posted a net profit of Rs 3,174 crore in the same quarter last year.