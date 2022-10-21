Stocks in news: ITC, RIL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products and more 

Benchmark indices continued their rally for the fifth day on Thursday amid fag-end recovery in equities led by buying in IT stocks. Bouncing back from its early fall, Sensex climbed 95.71 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 59,202.90. During the day, it hit a high of 59,273.85 and a low of 58,791.28. Nifty ended 51.70 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 17,563.95.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ITC: The FMCG major logged a 24.08 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 4,670.32 crore in the second quarter of FY23, led by a strong performance across segments including cigarettes and agri business. The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,763.73 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

RIL: The conglomerate will announce its Q2 earnings today.

Axis Bank: The third-largest private lender logged a 66.29 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 5,625.25 crore. On a standalone basis, it reported a 70 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the July-September period at Rs 5,329.77 crore.

Bajaj Finance: The leading NBFC reported a 88 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,781 crore in Q2 against net profit of Rs 1,481 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Asian Paints: The paint maker announced Rs 2,100 crore of phased investment to set up a new plant to produce vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion and vinyl acetate monomer in the country. The company also announced another Rs 550 crore of investment to set up a white cement plant in the UAE in partnership with two local firms there.

Tata Consumer Products: The Tata Groups beverage firm reported a 36.25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 389.43 crore in Q2 led by strong growth in the domestic market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 285.80 crore for the July-September period a year ago.

Coforge: The IT firm reported about 37 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 201.1 crore in Q2 against profit after tax of Rs 146.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: The leading commercial vehicle NBFC reported an over 38 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 1,066.87 crore in Q2 against a net profit of Rs 771.24 crore in the year-ago quarter ended September 2021.

ICICI Securities: The brokerage firm logged a 14 per cent fall in profit after tax to Rs 300 crore in Q2 against a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 351.2 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

South Indian Bank: The private lender reported a profit of Rs 223.10 crore in Q2 as provisions for bad loans came down significantly. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 187.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago.