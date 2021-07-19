Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Godrej Consumer, Just Dial, HDFC Bank and more

Benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 220 points at 15,716. On Friday, Sensex ended 18.79 points lower at 53,140 and Nifty slipped 0.80 points to close at 15,923.40. Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

GR Infra, Clean Science: GR Infraprojects and Clean Science and Technology will list their stocks on Dalal Street today. Both IPOs were open for subscription during July 7-9. Grey market is signaling a strong listing for both the players.

HDFC Bank: The country's largest private sector lender reported a 14.36 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7,922.09 crore. The bank had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,927.24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

BSNL: The state-run telecom firm has narrowed its consolidated loss to Rs 7,441.11 crore in the financial year ended on March 31, 2021. The company posted a loss of Rs 15,499.58 crore in 2019-20.

Just Dial: Reliance Retail Ventures will acquire 40.95 per cent stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore, boosting its digital play in the online commerce market in India.

Bajaj Auto: The auto major said it has started bookings for its electric scooter Chetak in Nagpur from July 16. With the aim of providing a seamless and convenient booking experience, customers can book the vehicle exclusively online on www.chetak.com for Rs 2,000, it said.

ITC: Total foreign exchange earning of the group from exports in FY21 rose 29.08 per cent to Rs 5,934 crore, the company's latest annual report said. While, foreign exchange earned by ITC was up 31.2 per cent to Rs 4,600 crore, mainly on account of exports of agri-commodities.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore in solar, batteries, fuel cells and hydrogen could create valuation of $36 billion (Rs 2.6 lakh crore) for the new energy business, Wall Street brokerage Bernstein Research said in a report.

Rossari Biotech: The speciality chemicals manufacturer has acquired Tristar Intermediates at an enterprise value of Rs 120 crore. The board of the company has approved the acquisition.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG company is building diversity in operations, promoting inclusivity through affirmative stances on gender and LGBT plus rights and hiring from different backgrounds and skills, the company said.

Central Bank of India: The bank will seek shareholders' nod in its ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) in August to set off accumulated loss of over Rs 18,724 crore from the share premium account of the bank.

Cadila Healthcare: The Indian pharma firm's Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be available for children in the 12 to 18 age group soon, the central government has told Delhi High Court. "Zydus Cadila has concluded its trial for children between the age group of 12 to 18 and is subject to statutory permissions," the government said in an affidavit on Friday.

