Stocks in news: Adani Group, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Bata and more

Benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 23.5 points, to 15,718. On Monday, Sensex closed 586 points lower at 52,553 and Nifty fell 171 points to 15,752 as rising cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 threatened to derail the global economic recovery.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HCL Technologies: The IT services firm reported a 9.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,214 crore in Q1. It has aimed for logging double-digit constant currency growth in FY22 on the back of strong deal pipeline.

Indian Bank: The lender reported a 220 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,182 crore in June helped by a steady growth in interest income and control over expenses. It had reported a net profit of Rs 369 crore in the quarter ended June 2020.

Bata India: The footwear firm will focus on expansion in small towns and online channels as part of its efforts to save cash through enhanced productivity, cost-reduction and tight inventory management to overcome the challenges of the pandemic, according to its annual report for 2020-21.

Vedanta: The company's aluminium vertical has invited partnerships from cement producers such as ACC, UltraTech Cement and JK Cement to use its by-products for manufacturing low-carbon cement.

HDFC Life Insurance: The insurer logged a 33 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 302 crore in Q1, mainly due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It had posted a net profit of Rs 451 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless: Tata Steel Mining and Jindal Stainless have inked an MoU to jointly unearth chrome ore locked in the boundary between their mines located at Sukinda in Odisha's Jajpur district, officials said.

ACC: The cement maker logged an over two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 569.45 crore for the second quarter ended June 2021, helped by a lower base, increase in sales and cost efficiency. The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 270.95 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Bajaj Finance: The firm will report its Q1 earnings today.

Asian Paints: The leading paint maker will report earnings for quarter ended June today.

Adani Group: The group said it has not received any communication or information requests recently from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) show-cause notice was issued five years back. The DRI and Sebi are investigating some entities of Adani Group for non-compliance of rules, MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament on Monday.

Voltas: The Tata group firm said it has appointed Jitender P Verma as chief financial officer (CFO). Verma was the senior Executive Vice President and Group CFO and a Member of the Board and Executive Committee of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Ltd Company, Thailand.

Reliance Infrastructure: The Anil Ambani-led firm said it has raised Rs 550.56 crore through issue of securities on a preferential basis. Post allotment, the holding of the promoter group in Reliance Infra would increase to 22.06 per cent upon full conversion of warrants.