Stocks in news: Zomato, Reliance Industries, SBI Cards, Bharti Airtel and more

Sensex and Nifty opened higher in line with positive global cues. Sensex rose 138 points to 52,975 and Nifty gained 47 points to 15,870.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm will report its earnings for the quarter ended June today.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The firm will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June today.

Zomato: The food delivery firm will become the first unicorn to be listed on bourses today. The listing of firm has been pre-poned to July 23 from July 27.

UltraTech Cement: The Aditya Birla group firm reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,700 crore in Q1    against net profit of Rs 793.08 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel has changed entry-level corporate postpaid plans to Rs 299 per month and will provide extra data. The telco has revised its postpaid plan portfolio for both retail and corporate customers.

Mphasis: The midcap IT firm reported a 23.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 339.6 crore in June 2021 quarter  against net profit of Rs 275.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Consumer Products: The Tata Group firm has commissioned a new plant in Gopalpur in Odisha's Ganjam district. The plant was commissioned in 18 months with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

Indiamart Intermesh: The B2B e-commerce platform reported a 19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 88 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 against net profit of Rs 74 crore in the same period a year ago.

CanFin Homes: The home loan lender reported a nearly 17 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 108.85 crore in Q1 against a net profit of Rs 93.15 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

