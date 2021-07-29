Stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Happiest Minds, Tatva Chintan Pharma and more

Benchmark indices were likely to open higher today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 10.5 points to 15,765.50. On Wednesday, Indian equity market ended lower for the third straight session due to weak global cues. Sensex closed 135 points lower at 52,443, while Nifty slipped 37 points to 15,709.

Sensex has gained 9.83% since the beginning of this year and Nifty has risen 12.36% during the same period. In one year, Sensex has logged a 36.24% rise and Nifty has climbed 39.01%.

Top Sensex losers were Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's, M&M, PowerGrid, NTPC, Nestle India and HDFC Bank falling up to 2.64%. In the last three sessions, Sensex has lost 532 points and Nifty is down 147 points.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Motors: The firm is likely to raise prices of its entire range of passenger vehicles from next week to offset the rise in procurement cost of essential materials like steel and precious metals.

Tatva Chintan Pharma: The stock of chemical maker will list on Dalal Street today. Tatva Chintan IPO was subcribed over 180 times on last day. Price band of the share sale was fixed at Rs 1,073-1,083.

Nestle India: The FMCG major logged a 10.68 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 538.58 crore for the second quarter ended June 30 against net profit of Rs 486.60 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker clocked a net profit of Rs 475 crore in Q1 against consolidated net loss of Rs 268 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21.

Tech Mahindra: The IT firm will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June today.

HDFC: The mortgage lender said it has raised its existing limit to collect capital through medium-term notes to up to $2.8 billion (about Rs 20,875.65 crore).

Ashok Leyland: The Hinduja group firm will invest up to $200 million (nearly Rs 1,500 crore) in its electric vehicles journey through its UK-based arm Switch Mobility in the next few years.

United Breweries: The beverage maker reported a net profit of Rs 30.94 crore in Q1 against net loss of Rs 114.50 crore during the April-June period of the previous fiscal.

Mahanagar Gas: The firm reported a 351 per cent rise in its June quarter net profit as volumes recovered over a low base of last year.

Icra: The rating firm clocked a 43 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 24.34 crore in Q1 against net profit of Rs 17.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Sonata Software: The IT solution provider firm will acquire US-based IT services company Encore Software Services, a move that will enhance its capabilities in cloud engineering, application development and maintenance and data management.

YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance: YES Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance have come forward for a strategic co-lending tie-up to source and service home loans. Under this strategic co-lending agreement, they will offer home loans to homebuyers at competitive interest rates.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The IT firm has clocked a nearly 29 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.73 crore in Q1 against net profit of Rs 50.18 crore in the year-ago period.

IDBI Bank: The LIC-owned lender reported a four-fold rise in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 603 crore in Q1, led by higher growth in net interest income (NII) and improvement in asset quality. The bank had reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 144 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Route Mobile: The communication services firm reported a 27.44 per cent rise in in profit to Rs 34.3 crore in Q1 against Rs 26.9 crore net profit in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Tata Coffee: The Tata group's firm reported a 26 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 46 crore in Q1 against net profit of Rs 62 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Sundaram Finance: The subsidiary of non-banking finance company Sundaram Home Finance plans to raise Rs 2,500 crore this year through a mix of debt instruments and bank funding.