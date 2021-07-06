Stocks in news: YES Bank, NMDC, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and more

Benchmark indices opened higher today amid mixed Asian cues. Sensex was trading 75 points higher at 52,959 and Nifty rose 23 points to 15,857. Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

NTPC: The state-owned power producer said its subsidiary NTPC NSE 0.13 % Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) has floated a tender for deployment of hydrogen fuel cell buses in Delhi and Leh. The bid document sale commenced from June 30, 2021 and will continue till July 16, 2021, NTPC said.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major said it plans to increase prices of its passenger vehicle range due to increase in input costs. The auto major did not share details on the time frame of the intended price hike but noted that would happen "shortly".

Religare Enterprises: The financial services firm said its shareholders have cleared a proposal for raising Rs 570 crore via preferential issuance of shares to a clutch of investors, including existing shareholders, to fund its business plans.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender logged a 7 per cent growth in its net advances to more than Rs 2.11 lakh crore at the end of June this year. The net advances stood at Rs 1.98 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2020.

Aviation stocks: The Civil Aviation Ministry has allowed domestic airlines to operate at 65 percent of their original pre-COVID-19-level capacity.The government on July 5 raised the seating capacity from the current 50 percent to 65 percent stating that the cap on domestic aviation capacity at 65 percent will be operational until July 31 or till further orders.

YES Bank: The bank's loans and advances fell by a marginal 0.4 per cent to Rs 1.63 lakh crore by the end of June 30, 2021. Loans and advances stood at Rs 1,63,914 crore as of June 30, 2021 as compared with Rs 1,64,510 crore in the year-ago period, registering a marginal decline of 0.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.



Tata Steel: The steel firm has posted an over 43 percent jump in its consolidated crude steel output at 7.94 million tonne (MT) during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company's consolidated output of steel in the year-ago quarter was at 5.53 MT, Tata Steel said.

Heranba Industries: The agrochemicals firm said it has received environmental clearance from the government to set up additional manufacturing capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore at its facility in Gujarat.

NMDC: The state-owned miner announced government plans to offload 4% stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Tuesday. The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share.

India Glycols: The manufacturer of green technology-based chemicals, and Clariant International, a specialty chemicals company, have formed a joint venture for renewable ethylene oxide (EO) derivatives after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.