Stocks in news: Emami, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Nalco and more

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher today. On Monday, benchmark indices closed lower amid negative trend in global markets. Sensex ended 189.45 points lower at 52,735 and Nifty settled 45.65 points down at 15,814.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Motors: The auto firm would accelerate its presence in electric vehicles with plans of having 10 battery electric vehicles in less than four years, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Emami: The FMCG major has bought over 12 percent additional stake in the Helios Lifestyle, known for its flagship male grooming brand The Man Company. The maker of BoroPlus and Zandu Balm, with this latest stake hike, now owns almost 45.96 percent equity in the grooming start-up.

HDFC Life Insurance: Standard Life, the co-promoter of HDFC Life Insurance, will sell a 3.46% stake in the company, worth at least $621 million (Rs 4,606 crore) through a block deal on June 29.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank and its subsidiary HDFC Securities Limited have acquired a 7.4% stake in Virtuoso Infotech.

Nalco: The firm reported a nine-fold rise in consolidated profit at Rs 935.74 crore in Q4 helped by strong operational performance and favourable prices. In the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 100.51 crore.

Piramal Enterprises: The conglomerate said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The administrative committee of the board has approved the issue of NCDs on private placement basis of up to Rs 100 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 900 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis.

NLC India: The firm reported a nearly 52 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 756.83 crore in Q4 against consolidated profit of Rs 498.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Escorts: The company's unit Escorts Agri Machinery will raise the prices of its tractors effective 1 July, it said in a regulatory filing. The company cited a steady rise in commodity prices for the hike.

Welspun Specialty Solution: Welspun Steel's board has decided to propose a scheme to the National Company Law Tribunal for transfer of its steel business to Welspun Corp. Ltd. The transfer includes Welspun Steel's 50.3% stake in Welspun Specialty Solution Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science: The company announced receiving a renewed GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate, confirming the successful completion of the EU GMP inspection carried out by the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYÉI), Hungary at its Puducherry facility.