Stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, BHEL, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open lower today amid weak Asian markets. On Thursday, benchmark indices ended lower amid profit-booking in financials and IT stocks. Sensex closed 164 points lower at 52,318.60 and Nifty lost 41 points down to 15,680.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's top two-wheeler maker reported over a two-fold increase in its dispatches to dealers last month at 4,69,160 units as compared with 1,83,044 units in May this year. With the gradual easing of the COVID-19 related restrictions and lockdowns across key markets in the country, the company witnessed a strong rebound in the month of June. In compliance with the guidelines as prescribed by state and local authorities, almost all of the customer touchpoints of Hero MotoCorp are now operational, with strict safety measures and protocols in place.

Vedanta Resources: Chairman Anil Agarwal said the company pledges to spend Rs 5,000 crore towards the society over the next five years. Unveiling the ambitious road map, he said: "We will spend Rs 5,000 crore in giving back to the development of communities over five years."

Vodafone Idea: The cash-strapped telco has approached the government to seek one-year moratorium on payment of spectrum instalment of over Rs 8,200 crore, due in April 2022. VIL, in a letter to the Telecom Secretary on June 25, 2021, has said it will be "unable to pay the instalment of Rs 8,292 crore due on April 9, 2022" due to "cash being used for payment of AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues and the inability of the operations to generate the required cash in a predatory pricing situation".

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The drug firm said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Nitrofurantoin capsules indicated for the treatment of urinary tract infections. The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Nitrofurantoin capsules, USP in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) with the Indian authorities and plans to commercially launch, ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19, within 45-60 days of getting the approval. The pharma company plans to produce over 1 crore doses per month by August or September.

Maruti Suzuki: India's biggest passenger vehicle maker posted total sales of 147,368 units in June 2021. This is way above 57,428 units sold in the same month last year when the country was coming out of one of the strictest lockdowns in the world.

RDB Rasayans: Promoter Vinod Dugar has sold 1,02,775 equity shares (0.58 percent of total paid up equity) in the company via open market transaction on June 30, paring stake to 5.32 percent from 5.9 percent earlier.

Capacite Infraprojects: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 98,537 equity shares (or 0.15 percent of total paid up equity) via open market transaction on June 29, reducing stake to 2.95 percent from 3.09 percent earlier.

Indus Towers: Commercial papers issued on April 26, 2021 have been paid by the company on the the maturity date of June 30, 2021.

Tata Power Company: The board has decided to withdraw the amalgamation of Tata Power Solar Systems with the company and approved the amendment to the Composite Scheme.

Coforge: The company's board will meet on July 6 to consider raising of funds in one or more tranches by issuance of equity shares and/or depository receipts and/or other eligible securities.

Karda Constructions: Promoter Laxman Jagumal Karda & PACs sold 7 lakh equity shares (or 1.14 percent of total paid up equity), reducing stake to 58.24 percent from 59.38 percent earlier.

BHEL: India Ratings has downgraded the rating on the long-term bank facilities of the state-owned company from 'AA' to 'AA-' and reaffirmed the outlook to 'Negative'. The rating on the short-term facilities have been reaffirmed at 'A1+'.

NCC: The company received five new orders amounting to Rs 2,149 crore in June. Out of the total orders, two orders valuing Rs 1,254 crore pertain to water & environment division and one order valuing Rs 729 crore pertains to buildings division and one order valuing Rs 166 crore pertains to mining division.

NMDC: The company sold 3.18 million tonnes of iron ore in June 2021, higher from 2.48 million tonnes of iron ore sold in June 2020. The iron ore output stood at 2.98 million tonnes against 2.52 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The company received US FDA nod for generic of Aptiom to treat seizures.