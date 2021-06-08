Stocks in news: Infosys, Interglobe Aviation, MRF, Union Bank and more

Sensex and Nifty opened higher today. While Sensex was trading 54 points higher at 52,372, Nifty rose 12 points to 15,764. Tech Mahindra, NTPC and HCL Tech were the top Sensex gainers. On Monday, Sensex ended 228 points higher at its new closing high of 52,328. Nifty jumped 81 points to close at a record high of 15,751. Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Religare Enterprises: Board of the firm would consider raising funds in a meeting today. According to reports, the Burman Family of Dabur Group has shown intentions to increase its stake in the company. The family owes a little less than 10 per cent stake in the NBFC.

The New India Assurance Company: The state-run general insurer reported a 90.6 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 241 crore in Q4. The market leader in non-life insurance business in India, had reported a net profit of Rs 127 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20.

Hospital stocks: The government has capped the service charge for providing Covid-19 vaccine for hospitals to Rs 150 per jab. This is likely to affect stocks related to healthcare such as Max Heatlhcare, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Hospitals, Narayana Hrudayalaya, who were charging up to Rs 300 per jab as service charge.

BPCL: The oil marketer is setting up a 50,000 metric tonne per annum super absorbent polymer plant at the Kochi Refinery, the technology for which was developed in-house.

Union Bank of India: The state-owned lender reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 1,330 crore in Q4, helped by improvement in asset quality. The bank amalgamated Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with it with effect from April 1, 2020.

MRF: The tyre maker reported a 51 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 332 crore in Q4 against net profit from continuing operations at Rs 679 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Infosys: Infosys announced a collaboration with Archrock, Inc., a leading provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S, to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.

Interglobe Aviation: Air travel demand is expected to gain 'further momentum' by early July, the country's largest airline IndiGo said.