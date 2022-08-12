Stocks in news: LIC, Adani Enterprises, Bata India, Trent and more

The stock market ended higher on Thursday, led by positive global cues. Sensex rose 515 points to 59,332 and Nifty closed 106 points higher at 17,640. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended in the green. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.75 per cent.

ITC, NTPC and HUL were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.56 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Q1 earnings today: LIC, Grasim, ONGC, Info Edge, Divi's Laboratories, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hero Motocorp, Muthoot Finance, Astral, Power Finance Corporation, Timken India, Zee Entertainment and Sun TV among others.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Group will invest Rs 57,575 crore in setting up an alumina refinery in Odisha as the conglomerate run by richest Indian Gautam Adani adds one more business. The group said it will set up a 4-million tonnes a year alumina refinery near bauxite mines as well as an iron ore project.

Apollo Hospitals: The healthcare chain on Thursday reported a 35.33 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 323.78 crore in the first quarter of FY23 amid higher expenses and marginal revenue growth. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 500.68 crore in the same period last fiscal, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Jet Airways: The airline reported a standalone net loss of Rs 390 crore in the June quarter (Q1) of the current financial year 2022-23 (FY23) as revenues declined sharply. The carrier had reported a loss of Rs 129 crore in the same period last year (Q1 FY22).

Bata India: The footwear maker reported a 71.82 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 119.37 crore in Q1 against a net profit of Rs 69.47 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.



Trent: The Tata Group retail firm logged a net profit of Rs 114.93 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal against a net loss of Rs 138.29 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Page Industries: The apparel manufacturer logged a multi-fold rise in its net profit at Rs 207.03 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against a net profit of Rs 10.94 crore during the April-June period a year ago.

Oil India: The nation's second-largest state explorer reported tripling of its net profit in the June quarter on record oil and gas price realisation against a net profit of Rs 1,555.46 crore in April-June compared to Rs 507.94 crore.

Godrej Properties: The realty firm plans to launch a new luxury housing project in Delhi's Ashok Vihar this year, which has a potential to generate about Rs 8,000 crore sales revenue. Mumbai-based company is waiting for some pending government approvals to launch this 27-acre luxury residential project in Delhi-NCR.