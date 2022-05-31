Stocks in news: LIC, IRCTC, Delhivery, M&M and more

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 52 points to 16,595. The equity market ended higher for the third straight session on Monday amid positive global cues. Sensex rallied 1,041.08 points or 1.90 per cent to end at 55,925.74. Nifty jumped 308.95 points or 1.89 per cent to close at 16,661.40. Titan, M&M, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, TCS, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.94 percent. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and ITC were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 2.23 percent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in focus today.

LIC: The insurer reported a 18 per cent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 2,372 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The insurance company had posted a profit of Rs 2,893 crore in the year-ago period. LIC's net premium income increased to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1.22 lakh crore in the same quarter last fiscal. LIC's consolidated net profit for the March quarter also dropped 17 per cent to Rs 2,409 crore from Rs 2,917 crore in the year-ago period.

Delhivery: The logistics tech company reported almost flat net loss at Rs 120 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The company had posted a loss of Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period. On the other hand, Delhivery saw its revenue grow more than two-folds to Rs 2,072 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,003 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Sun Pharma: The firm said its consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,277 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, mainly on account of a one-time exceptional loss.The Mumbai-based drug major had reported a net profit of Rs 894 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21.Consolidated sales from operations stood at Rs 9,386 crore in the fourth quarter. The company had reported sales from operations at Rs 8,464 crore in the year-ago period.

Dish TV: Direct-to-home firm reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 2,031.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 on account of exceptional items which include impairment charges. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1,415.23 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Radico Khaitan: The firm reported a 31.79 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 50.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 on account of continued commodity inflation. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 73.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing.

Wockhardt: The pharmaceuticals firm reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 311 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 107 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The firm announced that it will sell all of its 2.76 per cent stake in TVS Automobile Solutions Private Limited (TASPL). Currently, the M&M holds 3,32,195 equity shares of Rs 10 each and 100 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Rs 10 each in TASPL.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 105.7 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 213.78 crore for the quarter ending 31 March, 2022. The catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways reported a net profit of Rs 103.78 crore in the year-ago period, mostly due to COVID-19 woes.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drug maker reported a 28 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 576.14 crore in Q4 against consolidated net profit of Rs 801.18 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

Varroc Engineering: The auto parts manufacturer and supplier posted a net loss of Rs 284.96 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 against a net loss of Rs 144.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21.