Stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, SBI Cards, Tata Chemicals and more 



Indian market ended higher on Thursday led by gains in metal, consumer durables and oil and gas stocks. Sensex rose 213 points to 59,756. During the day, it hit a low of 59,496 and a high of 59,959. On similar lines, Nifty gained 80 points to close at 17,736. On Sensex, Tata Steel (3.02 per cent), Power Grid (2.47 per cent), Sun Pharma (2.04 per cent), Bharti Airtel (2.03 percent), Titan (1.45 percent) and Axis Bank (1.37 per cent)were among the top Sensex gainers.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance (1.92 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (1.68 per cent), Asian Paints (1.32 per cent), Tech Mahindra (0.68 percent) and Nestle India (0.60 percent) were among the laggards.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Power Company, JSW Energy, Bandhan Bank, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sumitomo Chemical India, Blue Dart Express, MRPL, Carborundum Universal and Vardhman Textile are among the companies that will announce earnings for September 2022 quarter today.

Indus Towers: The telecom infra firm reported a 44 per cent fall in consolidated net profit in Q2 at Rs 872 crore. Consolidated revenue rose 16 per cent to Rs 7,967 crore during the same period previous year.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The financial services provider reported a 52 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 526 crore in Q2 on higher income. The firm had reported a net profit of Rs 345 crore in the previous quarter a year earlier.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: The mutual funds player reported a 11 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 191.68 crore in Q2. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 173.07 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance player logged nearly 12 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 262.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 on a double-digit growth in net interest income as well as disbursements. The non-banking finance company had logged a net profit of Rs 235.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group's chemical arm reported a nearly three-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 628 crore for the September 2022 quarter on higher income. Profit stood at Rs 221 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering: The railway player bagged a Rs 252.88 crore contract to supply standard gauge ballastless track for Indore Metro Rail project. The contract was floated by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRCL).

IFCI: The long-term infrastructure financier raised Rs 100 crore through preferential allotment of shares to the government. The committee of directors at its meeting held on October 27 has allotted 9,29,36,802 number of equity shares at a price of 10.76 each including a premium of Rs 0.76 each share to the Government of India.

Newgen Software Technologies: Marathon Edge India Fund I bought an additional 20 lakh equity shares in the company through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 345 per share. The fund already owned 18.52 lakh shares or 2.65% stake in the company as of September 2022.

Kaveri Seed Company: The company's board has approved share buyback proposal worth Rs 125.65 crore, at a price up to Rs 700 per share. At the maximum buyback price and buyback size, the maximum number of shares to buy would be 17.95 lakh shares.

Dhanuka Agritech: The company said its Board will consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company through a tender offer route on November 1. The board will also consider un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2022, on the same day.

Infibeam Avenues: The company has received in-principle authorisation to operate as a payment aggregator, from Reserve Bank of India. Now the company is allowed to operate as a Payment Aggregator to provide digital payments services to any merchant(s) online or offline across the country.

Supreme Petrochem: The company has reported a 53% year-on-year fall in standalone profit at Rs 59.64 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue from operations climbed 3.7% YoY to Rs 1,234.6 crore during the same quarter.

Anupam Rasayan India: The specialty chemical company has reported a 15% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 41.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 on healthy topline and operating performance. Operating revenues at Rs 310.7 crore grew by 25% YoY and EBITDA at Rs 89.8 crore increased by 29% YoY for the quarter.