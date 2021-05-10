Stocks in news: Hero MotoCorp, Ultratech Cement, HDFC, Deepak Nitrite and more

Benchmark indices are likely to open higher as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 135 points, or 0.91 per cent, higher at 15,003. Here's a look at stocks which may remain in news in today's trade. On Friday, Sensex climbed 256 points to end at 49,206 and Nifty rose 98 points to 14,823. Top Sensex gainer was HDFC rising 2.70 per cent followed by M&M, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC, ONGC and UltraTech Cement, climbing up to 2.68 per cent.

Ultratech Cement: The Aditya Birla Group firm clocked a 45.2 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,774.13 crore in Q4 on account of reversal of deferred tax liabilities. The cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 3,236.85 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

HDFC: Mortgage lender reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 5,669 crore in Q4 against profit after tax of Rs 4,342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

IDFC First Bank: The private sector lender reported a 78 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 128 crore in Q4 against profit of Rs 72 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter a year ago.

DCB Bank: The private lender reported a 13 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 78 crore for the January-March quarter compared to that of Rs 69 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Reliance Capital: The Reliance group firm has narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,649 crore in Q4 against net loss of Rs 2,179 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.

CSB Bank: Kerala-based lender reported a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore in Q4 against a loss of Rs 59.68 crore in the year-ago period, helped by a write-back of standard asset provisioning and improvement in core income.

Avenue Supermarts: The owner and operater of retail chain D-Mart reported an increase of 52.56 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 413.87 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 271.28 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago. It is having an "adverse and severe impact" on its revenues due to "significant disruptions" of its store operations from March 2021 onwards.

Godrej Agrovet: The agricultural products firm reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 63.4 crore in Q4 against profit in last quarter of 2019-20 of Rs 69.20 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said it is extending the shutdown of its plants across India by another week till May 16 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The shutdown also includes the Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and R&D facility - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker said it has extended maintenance shutdown of its plants till May 16 amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The company had last month said it was advancing the annual plant maintenance shutdown to May 1-May 9, which was originally scheduled for June.

Ajanta Pharma: The drug maker has lined up a capex plan of Rs 250 crore for the current fiscal as it looks to expand its corporate office and production facilities, a top company official said. The Mumbai-based pharma compnay operates eight manufacturing facilities in India and Mauritius, including two plants which have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Deepak Nitrite: Chemicals firm has said that while the global macroeconomic cues show most geographies coming out of the pandemic with cautious optimism, but the effects on the domestic front will only be visible once the second wave dissipates.

