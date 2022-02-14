Stocks in news: ONGC, TVS Motor, SBI, Godrej Properties and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 116 points to 17,144.

On Friday, Sensex closed 773 points lower at 58,153 and Nifty lost 231 points to end at 17,374. Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Tech were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.94%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today

Shares of Eicher Motors, Graphite India, Grasim Industries, Balkrishna Industries, Coffee Day Enterprises, Dish TV India, NBCC, SpiceJet and VST Tillers Tractors are in focus as these firms will announce their quarterly earnings today.

ONGC: The state-owned energy firm reported nearly seven-fold jump in third quarter net profit after higher oil and gas prices offset a drop in production. Net profit rose 596.7 per cent to Rs 8,764 crore in October-December 2021 against Rs 1,258 crore net profit in the corresponding period a year ago.

TVS Motor Company: Promoter Sundaram Clayton has sold around 95 lakh shares or a 2 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 635.97 per share through an open market transaction on the BSE. After the stake sale, Sundaram Clayton's stake will be come down to around 50.26 percent from 52.26 percent.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender sees a recovery of around Rs 8,000 crore from written-off accounts, including from NCLT resolved cases, for the current fiscal ending March 31.

Muthoot Finance: The NBFC reported a 4% a year on-year rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 1,043.6 crore largely due to the strong performance of the gold loan division.

Godrej Properties: The company plans to invest around ?7,500 crore over the next 12-18 months on acquisition and development of new real estate projects.

Banking stocks: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently booked ABG Shipyard Limited, its former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of two dozen lenders led by ICICI Bank. Other banks which are affected by the fraud case are IDBI Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank, among others.

RateGain Travel Technologies: The company was back in the black in Q3 with profit of Rs 0.085 crore against a loss of Rs 11.14 crore in the year ago period. In the previous quarter, revenue rose 57 percent to Rs 99.01 crore in Q3.

Indigo Paints: The company logged a 29 percent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 24.30 crore in Q3FY22. Revenue climbed 26.6 percent to Rs 265.46 crore YoY.

VA Tech Wabag:The company logged a nearly 20 percent YoY growth in net profit to Rs 45.49 crore. However, revenue fell 6 percent to Rs 745.48 crore YoY.

Metropolis Healthcare: The firm posted a near 30 percent YoY fall in its net profit to Rs 41.21 crore. Meanwhile, revenue climbed about 7 percent to Rs 293 crore YoY.