Stocks in news: Paytm, Adani Power, L&T, JSW Steel and more

Stocks to watch out for today: The Indian market snapped its eight session winning streak today on profit-booking and weak global cues. Sensex fell 652 pts to 59,646 and Nifty lost 198 pts to 17,758. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj twins, Tata Steel and SBI were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.82 per cent. L&T, Infosys and TCS were the only Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.20 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Paytm: Shareholders of One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, have approved the re-appointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director and chief executive officer of the company, according to the scrutinizer report filed by the firm on Sunday.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The pharma major has received import and market permission in Form CT-20, the subsequent new drug approval, from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) for Olaparib film-coated tablets. With this approval, Olaparib film-coated tablets of 100mg and 150mg can be indicated as a monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with BRCA-mutated HER2- negative high risk early breast cancer who have previously been treated with neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd: The conglomerate has commissioned a Green Hydrogen Plant at its manufacturing complex in Hazira, Gujarat. The plant will produce 45 Kg of Green Hydrogen daily, which will be used for captive consumption in the company's Hazira manufacturing complex, the company said.

Adani Power: Adani Power announced it would acquire DB Power Limited for an enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore, the company said.

Adani Group's power flagship, with this acquisition, aims to expand its offerings and operations in the thermal power sector in the state. DB Power owns and operates two units of 600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa District. Diligent Power (DPPL) is the holding company of DB Power.

JSW Steel: The steel maker has inked a 50-50 joint venture agreement with National Steel Holding (NSHL) for establishing scrap shredding facilities in India. NSHL is engaged in the business of metal recycling, collection and processing based in Auckland, New Zealand.

TCS: India's largest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has delayed variable compensation payout or performance bonus by a month for some employees for the June quarter (Q1 FY23).

Oriental Hotels: Nippon Life India Trustee has offloaded 1.95 lakh equity shares, or 0.1 percent stake, in the company through open market transactions.

Wockhardt: The pharma firm said it has tied up with various partners to roll out products in the US market with its Illinois-based manufacturing plant all set to relieve all workers in a phased manner as part of business restructuring in the US market.

Computer Age Management Services: The Great Terrain Investment, a promoter entity, divested a 3.79 per cent stake in the the financial infrastructure and service provider by selling 18.55 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 2,306.18 apiece, collecting Rs 427.99 crore through an open market transaction, as per bulk deal data available with BSE.

Tejas Networks: The company has bought the remaining 93,571 equity shares in Saankhya Labs at a price of Rs 454.19 per share by paying Rs 4.25 crore through secondary purchase. With the said transaction, it has acquired the entire 62,51,496 equity shares or 64.4 percent stake in Saankhya, for Rs 283.94 crore, on a fully diluted basis.

IIFL Finance: Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 35 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 334.95 per share. However, CDC Group Plc offloaded 1.35 crore equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 335.64 per share.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Bajaj Holdings and Investment sold 3,22,176 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 360.06 per share.

NHPC: The state-owned hydro power giant plans to develop two hydroelectric projects of 750MW and 450MW in Nepal, for which it has inked a pact on Thursday in Kathmandu. NHPC signed an MOU with Investment Board Nepal (IBN) to develop 750 MW West Seti and 450 MW SR-6 Hydroelectric Projects in Nepal.

Veranda Learning Solutions: The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the E-learning player to train for free students from backward communities in bank and financial institutions.

Kilburn Engineering: RBL Bank has further trimmed its stake in Kilburn Engineering by selling an additional 2.92 per cent through stock exchanges. The bank has further sold 10,00,000 equity shares representing 2.92 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Kilburn Engineering.