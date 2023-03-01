Stocks in news: Paytm, Delhivery, NTPC, Reliance Industries and more

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Tuesday, extending their losing run for the eighth straight session. The domestic indices were dragged by energy, pharma, technology and metal stocks. Interest rate hike fears, sustained foreign selling and GDP data for the December quarter (Q3), due later in the day, kept investors cautious.

Sensex fell 326 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 58,962 and Nifty moved 89 points or 0.51 per cent down to close at 17,304.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Delhivery

Japanese multinational conglomerate Softbank Group plans to sell shares worth Rs 600 crore in Delhivery through block deals on Wednesday.

NTPC

The firm said it has completed the transfer of 15 renewable energy assets to NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, through a business transfer agreement, executed in July 2022.

Reliance Industries

The conglomerate has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Reliance SOU Ltd to carry on the business of development of properties for commercial use and invested Rs 1 lakh in the equity shares of the subsidiary.

Zydus Lifesciences

The pharma firm has received final nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Apixaban Tablets. Apixaban blocks the activity of certain clotting substances in the blood.

BEL

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has inked a frame supply agreement with Thales Reliance Defence Systems (TRDS) for the manufacture and supply of TR Modules, Radar LRUs (Line Replaceable Units) and Micro Modules.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) has concluded $1 billion through Syndicated Social Loan. This is the first social loan raised by the bank ever.

Hathway Cable

Rajan Gupta has resigned as Managing Director and Director of the company due to personal reasons. He will be relieved from the services with effect from March 9.

Tata Power

Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has cleared the allotment of 20 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest New Energies Bidco Ltd.

Paytm

Paytm has rejected reports that any major shareholders are offloading shares in the company. The company is not part of any negotiation and there is no sequence of events available, it said.