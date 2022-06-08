Stocks in news: Paytm, Zee Entertainment, LIC, Policybazaar and more

Benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight day on Tuesday amid weak global markets and continuous foreign funds outflow. Sensex tanked 567.98 points to end at 55,107.34 and Nifty fell 153.20 points to close at 16,416.35.

Titan, Dr Reddy's, Larsen & Toubro, HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, TCS and Nestle were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.48 per cent.

NTPC, Maruti, M&M and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 1.35 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in focus today.

Cineline India: The operator of the multiplex chain MovieMax said its promoters would subscribe to convertible warrants worth Rs 35.1 crore. Following this preferential issue, the promoters' holding in Cineline India would increase to 69.6 per cent from the current 67 per cent.

Wockhardt: The pharma firm has appointed Deepak Madnani as the chief financial officer with immediatef effect on June 7.

Zee Entertainment: Life Insurance Corporation bought 2 lakh shares in the media company through open market transactions on June 6.

Rate sensitive stocks: Shares of bank, NBFCs, housing finance companies, auto, real estate players among others will be in focus today as RBI will announce its rate hike decision on June 8.

NMDC: The meetings of shareholders and creditors of the state-owned firm to expedite the process of demerging the company's under-construction Nagarnar Steel Plant (NSP) has been postponed to June 28, 2022. The steel ministry was to convene the said meetings.

Paytm: JP Morgan cut the target price of Paytm and maintained an overweight rating on the counter with a new target price of Rs 1000 per share. The previous target set by the global brokerage was Rs 1200.

Hindustan Copper: The copper miner company resumed mining operations at the Surda mine in Ghatshila, Jharkhand on June 7. The resumption of operations comes after the renewal of the lease by the Government of Jharkhand and obtaining the required Environment Clearance from the Ministry of Environment.

PB Fintech: Policybazaar's co-founder and CEO Yashish Dahiya sold nearly 38 lakh shares of the company for Rs 230 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data, Dahiya sold a total of 37,69,471 shares at an average price of Rs 610.24 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 230 crore.

RITES: The transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grands Trains. DU Senegal (GTS-S.A), a railroad company of Senegal, for technical cooperation in the railway sector.

Bank of Maharashtra: The state-owned lender has organized a customer connect and outreach programme under which it has sanctioned loans worth Rs 75 crore in Delhi.

Aster DM Healthcare: The healthcare firm has started drone delivery trials with drone technology-based logistics firm Skye Air Mobility in Kerala. The companies recently joined hands to transport essential medicine and critical lab samples from Aster MIMS Hospital to Aster Mother Hospital Areekode using drones.