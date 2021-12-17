Stocks in news: RateGain Travel, NTPC, Britannia, YES Bank and more

The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty rose 13 points to 17,261. Benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors such as Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid positive global cues.

Sensex climbed 113.11 points to settle at 57,901 and Nifty rose 27 points to 17,248. Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex gainer rising 2.61 per cent, followed by Infosys, Titan, Reliance Industries and HCL Tech.

Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.51%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

RateGain Travel Technologies: The software as a service (Saas) player will list on bourses on Friday. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 405-425 between December 7- December 9 to raise Rs 1,335.74 crore via IPO.

NTPC: The state run power player will raise Rs 1,175 crore on December 20, 2021 through issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The proceeds will be utilised for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BB' for Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V, a material subsidiary of Motherson Sumi Systems (SMRP B.V.). The outlook is stable.

Britannia Industries: The leading FMCG firm has revamped its largest selling biscuit brand Good Day. Britannia is also expanding the product portfolio of its most-penetrated brand Good Day by adding three more variants in the premium segment.

Tata Motors: The auto major said its bus brand Starbus has surpassed the 1 lakh units cumulative sales milestone. The Starbus platform is available in varied configurations to suit a host of applications like staff and school transportation. It is also available as an electric bus and has been successfully running in several cities across India.

Coal India: The state-owned miner plans to boost coal stock at thermal power plants to over 45 million tonnes from its own sources by the end of the ongoing fiscal. Coal India eyeing the highest-ever closing stock at power plants.

BEML Ltd: The firm joined hands with RITES Ltd to explore and jointly bid for opportunities in the field of metro systems and export of rolling stock. RITES will provide expertise in design, engineering, marketing and any other support that may be required for tapping domestic and overseas opportunities, while BEML will be responsible for manufacturing of customised metro coaches and rolling stock.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Sameer Gehlaut, promoter of the company sold a nearly 12 per cent stake in the firm through promoter companies to make it a fully professionally managed entity. "I have sold 11.9 per cent in the company with a view to make the company a fully professionally managed and run company, he said.

JSW Steel: The steelmaker has declared a special rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) compensation package for the would be affected people ahead of its plan to set up a Rs 55,000 crore steel plant in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

YES Bank: The private sector lender stated that it would consider seeking approval of shareholders to raise funds in a meeting scheduled on December 21.

The lender will ask for approval from its shareholders "for raising of funds by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts/ convertible bonds/ debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders/ regulators, as applicable." it said in a BSE filing.

Zydus Wellness: The pharmaceutical firm said its antimalarial compound 'ZY19489', which is currently under development with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), has been assigned 'orphan drug designation' from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Engineers India: The company has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) for joint development of technology for large-scale cultivation of algae and extraction of value-added products.

Syngene International: The integrated research, development and manufacturing services firm has extended its multi-discipline research collaboration with Amgen Inc, one of the world's leading biotechnology companies, till 2026.

Persistent Systems: ATOSS, a Germany-based software provider for workforce management, has picked Persistent to transform its customer relationship management with the help of salesforce integrations.

Torrent Pharmaceutical: The drug maker's manufacturing facility at Levittown, Pennsylvania in the US has successfully completed inspection by the USFDA.

Union Bank of India: Life Insurance Corporation of India has bought 2.01 per cent in the bank through open market transactions, raising stake to 5.16 per cent from 3.15 per cent earlier.

CarTrade Tech: The multi-channel automotive platform plans to spend Rs 750 crore to buy and invest in companies in the automotive space. It is targeting companies offering differentiated services and technology in the automotive segment which will help the group digitise the buying and selling journey of vehicles.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries: The company entered has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU ) for sale of 'SANTI TEA ESTATE', for Rs 6.01 crore, and entered into an Memorandum of Understanding with Warren Tea, for acquiring Balijan North Tea Estate at Chabua, Assam.