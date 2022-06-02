Stocks in news: Reliance, Eicher Motors, YES Bank, Delta Corp and more

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 93 points to 16,414. Sensex fell 185.24 points to close at 55,381.17. During the day, it dived 474.98 points or 0.85 per cent to 55,091.43 after an initial rally. Nifty dipped 61.80 points or 0.37 per cent to end at 16,522.75 on Wednesday. Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3 per cent.

M&M, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.32 per cent .

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in focus today.

RIL: Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a joint venture arrangement with Plastic Legno SPA to strengthen the toy manufacturing ecosystem in India. Through this agreement, RBL will acquire a 40 per cent stake in Plastic Legno SPA's toy manufacturing business in India. RBL, in an official statement, explained that this investment serves a dual purpose of bringing in vertical integration for RBL's toy business and helping diversify the supply chain with a long-term strategic interest in building toy manufacturing in India.

Eicher Motors: Capital markets regulator SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Eicher Motors on Wednesday for failing to exercise due diligence in a case pertaining to issuance of duplicate shares or new certificates. The company has been directed to pay the fine within 45 days, according to a an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

YES Bank: The lender has chosen JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co. as its joint venture partner to sell Rs 49,000 crore of bad loans as the bank seeks to clean its books and raise capital to fund credit growth.

NTPC: The state-owned power giant is targeting 26 million tonne of captive coal production in the current fiscal, with focus on such mines situated mostly in Jharkhand. NTPC had produced 14 MT of coal from its captive mines last year.

Nestle India: The FMCG major is looking for opportunities in new categories such as 'healthy ageing', 'plant-based nutrition' and 'healthy snacking' to boost growth in the country, its Chairman and Managing Director said.

Vedanta: A committee of its directors will meet this week to consider raising up to Rs 4,100 crore via debentures. The above issuance is pursuant to the board of directors' resolutions passed at their meetings on May 7, 2019 and October 3, 2020.

Auto stocks: Auto stocks will be in focus today after firms came out with their sales numbers for May .

VA Tech WABAG: The water technology company has secured an engineering and procurement order worth about 18 million euros (Rs 149 crore) from Korea's DL E&C CO for a water treatment package for a EuroChem methanol production facility in Kingisepp, Russia.

Salasar Techno Engineering: The construction and engineering firm has received orders worth Rs 1,182 crore in 2021-22, reporting a year-on-year rise of about 20 per cent. The company said its overall order book in 2020-21 was at Rs 988 crore.

Delta Corp: The firm's subsidiary Delta Pleasure Cruise Company has started operations of the casino at the hotel 'The Zuri White Sands Goa, Resort and Casino', situated at Pedda Varca Salcete, Goa.