Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Dalmia Bharat, Bharti Airtel, TCS and more

Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 32 points to 17,289. Benchmark indices closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in consumer durables, capital goods and IT stocks. Sensex closed 477 points higher at 57,897, and Nifty ended 147 points higher at 17,233. Asian Paints was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.85 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, M&M and UltraTech Cement. IndusInd Bank, and PowerGrid were the only Sensex losers falling up to 0.29%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major said it has achieved all the 18 Microsoft Gold Competencies, demonstrating the breadth and depth of its expertise on Microsoft Technologies. Microsoft Competencies ensure that partners are prepared to meet customers' needs and have demonstrated robust capabilities within a Microsoft solution area.

Reliance Industries: The conglomerate's telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore by selling corporate bonds in the local market as early as next week, according to reports.

Raymond: The leading textile and apparels firm said it has incorporated a step-down subsidiary Ten X Realty (TXRL) to carry on real estate business for the development of land and properties at Thane, Maharashtra. TXRL has been incorporated with the object to undertake real estate business.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel and IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will build a 5G-based remote working technology using robotics, according to a joint statement. TCS during the trials has successfully tested two use cases of its Neural Manufacturing solutions on Airtel's 5G testbed in Manesar.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The drug major said it plans to set up a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Dalmia Bharat: The company's arm DCBL has launched an e-truck initiative with the deployment of two of the 22 proposed high capacity electric trucks in the fleet and the remaining would be inducted within this fiscal.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The state run lender has appointed Baldev Prakash as the MD & CEO for three years.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company has received nod from Drugs Controller General of India to make and market its generic version of Molnupiravir to be marketed as Molnaflu, licensed from MSD and Ridgeback.

Schablona India: The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the scheme of amalgamation of the company with Somany Ceramics.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company has declared interim dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity share for FY2021-22.

Ruttonsha International Rectifier: The firm has approved acquisition of 100 percent stake in Visicon Power Electronics, for Rs 2.1 crore.

Sandhar Technologies: The firm has bought 47.82 percent stake in Sandhar Daewha Automotive Systems (SDASPL). SDASPL has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Vasudevan PN has been reappointed as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Natco Pharma: The company has received approval for the Covid-19 drug Molnupiravir, which will be sold under brand name MOLNUNAT in India.

GR Infraprojects: The company has emerged as L-1 bidder for the tender invited by Noida Metro Rail Corporation, for part design and construction of elevated viaduct and 5 elevated stations, of Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Project.