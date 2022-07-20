Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Grasim, Ambuja Cements, Rallis India and more

Benchmark indices ended in the green for the third consecutive session on Tuesday after falling in initial trade amid a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex gained 246.47 points to end at 54,767.62 and Nifty climbed 62.05 points to close at 16,340.Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and State Bank of India were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.35 per cent. Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Asian Paints were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.37 per cent.

Grasim: The firm plans to enter the B2B e-commerce platform for the building materials segment with an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore over the next five years.

Ambuja Cements: Net profit falls 25.46 per cent to Rs Rs 865.44 crore in Q2 due to rising fuel prices and related inflationary impacts. The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,161.16 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Reliance Industries: Govt has cut a windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by 2 rupees a liter.

Rallis India: The firm, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, reported a decline of 18.13 per cent in net profit at Rs 67.47 crore for the June quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 82.42 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Telecom stocks: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio gained a whopping 31 lakh mobile subscribers in May whereas Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 10.27 lakh subscribers in the same period, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Vodafone Idea lost 7.59 lakh subscribers in May. Vodafone Idea’s total subscribers stood at 25.84 crore whereas BSNL had 11.28 crore subscribers as of May. MTNL, on the other hand, logged 3.24 crore subscribers during the same period.

HDFC Life: The private life insurer logged a 21 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 365 crore for June quarter 2022-23 helped by topline growth along with higher renewal ratio. Total premium rose 23 per cent to Rs 9,396 crore during the quarter from Rs 7,656 crore a year ago, adding the first-year premium income rose 27 per cent to Rs 4,776 crore.

Vedanta: The mining giant said that its board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per equity share for the current financial year. The total payout would amount to Rs 7,250 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is July 27. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

L&T Finance Holdings: The financial player logged a 47 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 261 crore in Q1 on the back of its highest-ever quarterly retail disbursements. The non-banking financial company reported a net profit of Rs 177 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Canara Bank: The state-owned lender has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds this month. The bank came out with the issuance of Rs 2,000 crore of additional tier-I bonds on July 15, 2022.