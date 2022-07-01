Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Indian Oil, HUL, Bharti Airtel and more

Sensex ended 8 points lower at 53,018 and Nifty lost 19 points to 15,780 in volatile trade on Thursday. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj twins were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.09 per cent. Axis Bank, SBI, and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.74 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), the retail brand licensing arm of the RIL conglomerate has announced a strategic partnership with global fresh food & organic coffee chain, Pret A Manger, to launch and build the brand in India.

Indian Oil Corporation: India's largest oil firm will invest Rs 740.2 crore in raising the capacity of its Digboi Refinery in Assam from 0.65 million tonne per annum to 1 million tonne per annum.

Lupin: The pharma firm received approval from USFDA for Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets. Paliperidone is mainly used to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The firm has raised $100 million from State Bank of India through the external commercial borrowing route

Bharti Airtel: The telco has opted to defer the payment of AGR dues up to FY 2018-19, that are not tabulated in the Supreme Court's order, by up to four years. It has retained the right to pre-pay instalment amounts and would not avail the option of conversion of the interest dues that would accrue into equity.

Hindustan Unilever: The CEO and managing director of the FMCG major Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed as president commissioner (non-executive chairman) of Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever's Indonesia business.

Hindustan Copper: The state-owned metal player said its board has suggested seeking shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 500 crore through debentures.

Blue Star: The rating agency CARE has reaffirmed its long-term, and short-term rating on credit facilities and non-convertible debentures at AA+, but revised the outlook from 'Negative' to 'Stable' based on healthy recovery and demand for air-conditioning and refrigeration products post the ebbing of the second wave of the pandemic.

Transport Corporation of India: The logistics firm is expecting its less-than-truckload business accounting for 40 per cent of the full truck-load business in the next three years.