Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Future Retail and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 129 points to 16,938.

On Monday, the Indian market ended deep in the red as global markets sinked amid likely invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Sensex closed 1,747 points lower at 56,405 and Nifty fell 531 points to 16,842.

Tata Steel, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.49%.

TCS was the sole Sensex gainer rising 1.05%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries: Glance, the AI-driven lock-screen platform of inMobi, has agreed to raise $200 million from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms Limited in its Series D round of funding. The proposed investment by Jio is aimed at accelerating Glance's launch in several key international markets outside of Asia such as the USA, Brazil, Mexico and Russia, the companies said.

Future Retail: The Future Group firm reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,063.36 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 846.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its total income in October-December 2021 jumped 86.85 per cent to Rs 2,815.68 crore, against Rs 1,506.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Enterprises: The firm reported a 99.4% decline in consolidated profit to Rs 1.80 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 343.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Coal India: The firm reported a 47.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,558 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The government-owned coal mining and refining corporation company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,085 crore in the year-ago period.

Cipla: Promoters of the pharma firm will sell as much as 2.5% stake on Tuesday for Rs 1,844 crore, according to reports. Yusuf Hamied and Mustafa Hamied will sell stake through a block deal. Floor price has been fixed in the range of Rs 904.8-916.7 per share which amounts to a discount of up to 5.25% compared to Monday's closing price of Rs 955 on NSE.

Jet Airways: The grounded airline posted a net loss of Rs 104.19 crore in the three months ended December 2021. The airline had a net loss of Rs 44.09 crore in the year-ago period. In the latest December quarter, the carrier, which is working on ways to restart operations, had a total income of Rs 12.77 crore as against Rs 80.48 crore in the same period a year ago.

TCS: TCS has fixed Wednesday, February 23, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the IT firm's share buyback.