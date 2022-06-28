Stocks in news: RIL, Cipla, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel and more

The Indian market ended higher for the second straight session on June 24 amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 462 points to 52,727 and Nifty gained 142 points to 15,699. M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL, and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.28 per cent. TechM, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.03 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain news today.

ICICI Bank: The private lender will maintain its strong market position and market capitalisation over the next 12-18 months, S&P Global Ratings said and affirmed its long-term issuer credit rating 'BBB-' with a stable outlook

Cipla: The pharma firm will buy an additional stake for nearly Rs 26 crore in digital tech company GoApptiv Private to raise its shareholding to 22.02 per cent. The investment will be in form of equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares and is likely to be completed within 30 days.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries-backed electric commercial vehicle maker Altigreen in collaboration with last-mile delivery service provider Vidyut Parivahan on Monday inaugurated its EV service centre at Wagholi in Pune, the company said.

JSW Steel: Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the steel maker's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2. Moody's has also changed the ratings outlook on JSW Steel and Periama Holdings LLC to 'stable' from 'positive'.

Bank of Baroda: The public sector lender will raise Rs 5,000 crore by issuing long-term infrastructure bonds. The board of directors approved the proposal of issuing long-term bonds for financing infrastructure projects and affordable housing worth to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore.

Star Health and Allied Insurance: The recently listed health insurance firm has inked a corporate agency agreement with IDFC FIRST Bank, for distribution of its health insurance solutions to the bank's customers.

Brigade Enterprises: The realty firm said inked an agreement to develop a housing project in Chennai with anestimated revenue of Rs 1,500 crore over the next five years. The company has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop around 2.1 million square feet in Chennai.

TTK Prestige: The household appliance maker will buy a 51 per cent stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions, a move which will help the leading kitchen appliances company into the fast-growing modular kitchen solutions segment.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The financial firm said credit rating agency ICRA has re-affirmed the Credit Rating of ICRA-A+ to the Retail NCD programme and has upgraded the outlook from Negative to Stable. The upgrade in the outlook reflects the stable financial performance, sustained debt reduction and strong fundamentals.

Indian Card Clothing: The textile firm's board has declared special interim dividend of Rs 25 per share on face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23. The board has also given approval for acquiring balance 40 percent equity stake in Garnett Wire, UK - foreign subsidiary of the company, from the Joint Venture Partner - Joseph Sellers & Son.