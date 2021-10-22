Stocks in news: RIL, TVS Motor, Macrotech Developers, YES Bank and more

Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty gained 31 points to 18,271 level amid positive global cues. Benchmark indices slipped for the third straight session Thursday, tracking losses in IT, consumer durables and metal stocks.

Sensex closed 336 points lower at 60,923 and Nifty fell 88 points to 18,178.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remains in news today.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) will report its Q2 earnings after market hours today.

JSW Steel: The steel maker reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,179 crore in Q2, mainly driven by higher income. It had reported Rs 1,595 crore net profit in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Indiamart Intermesh: The B2B e-commerce firm reported a 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 82 crore in the in Q2 against a net profit of Rs 70 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Indian Energy Exchange: The power bourse logged a nearly 75 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 77.38 crore in Q2, on the back of higher revenues. Net profit stood at Rs 44.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

TVS Motor Company: The two wheeler maker reported a 29.19 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 234.37 crore in Q2 compared to net profit of Rs 181.41 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

KEC International: The RPG Group firm has won new orders worth Rs 1,829 crore across its various businesses. In the transmission and distribution (T&D) vertical, it has secured orders worth Rs 656 crore for projects in Europe and Americas.

Macrotech Developers: The realty firm reported a net profit at Rs 223.36 crore for the quarter ended September against a net loss of Rs 362.58 crore in the year-ago period. The realty firm announced plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through issue of securities.

Polycab India: The wire manufacturer will report its Q2 earnings today.

YES Bank: The private lender will report its earnings for the quarter ended September.