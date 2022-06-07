Stocks in news: SBI Cards, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and more

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 114 points to 16,458. Sensex declined 93.91 points to close at 55,675 on Monday. During the day, the 30-stock index tanked 473.49 points to 55,295.74. Nifty fell 14.75 points to finish at 16,569.55.

Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, HUL and Axis Bank were the top Sensex losers , falling up to 2.36 per cent. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major gainers, rising up to 0.99 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in focus today.

Infibeam Avenues: The fintech company said it was expanding its presence in Australia by opening wholly owned subsidiary Infibeam Avenues Australia Pty Ltd to tap the burgeoning Australian digital payment space.

Dish TV India: Promoter entity World Crest Advisors sold 0.51% stake in the company via open market transactions.

Shriram City Union Finance: Shriram Value Services and other promoters bought 2.03% stake in the company through open market transactions.

SBI Cards: SBI Cards and Payment Services on Monday said its board has cleared raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore.

Tata Motors Ltd: The auto major has inked an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility for delivering 10,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Tech Mahindra: The Mahindra Group's IT services company inaugurated an innovation and technology development centre in Oman on Monday.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd: The joint venture between the non-banking financial services company and Allianz SE, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported a gross direct premium of Rs 890 crore in May as compared to Rs 1,270 crore in April.

Bharti Airtel: Nxtra Data Ltd, an arm of the telecom company, will buy 11.7 percent equity shares in Avaada MHAmravati Private Ltd.

IRB Infrastructure Development: The company will offer Vadodara Kim Expressway Project to IRB InvIT Fund.

RBL Bank: BofA Securities Europe SA bought 25,63,334, additional, equity shares in the Mumbai-based bank via open market transactions. Earlier, BofA held 2.91 percent equity stake in the bank as of March 2022.

PSP Projects Ltd: The construction firm received orders worth Rs 549.6 crore during FY23.