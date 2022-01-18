Stocks in news: Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata Power, Tech Mahindra and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty fell 10 points to 18,329. The market ended marginally higher in the previous session. Sensex closed 85 points higher at 61,308 and Nifty gained 52 points to 18,308. UltraTech Cement, M&M, Maruti, Tata Steel, TCS and L&T were the top Sensex gainers.

HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.89% on BSE. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 58 points and 153 points, respectively.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Shares of companies such as Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, L&T Tech, ICICI Securities, Tata Elexi, DCM Shriram, EKI Energy Services, Newgen Software, Just Dial, and Anup Engineering will be watched out for as they will announce December quarter earnings today.

Strides Pharma Science: The company's subsidiary Strides Pharma Global, Singapore received US FDA's nod for Oseltamivir Phosphate for oral suspension.

Axis Bank: The bank has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Citi's consumer business in India, which is being valued at around $1.5 billion in a planned deal that's likely to happen this month, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Another Indian lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank is still in the race but has submitted a lower bid than Axis Bank so ranks second in Citi's order of preference, the sources told Reuters.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) said it has commissioned two solar power projects of 50 MW each at Prayagraj and Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The projects have been completed by TPREL, wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power.

NTPC: The firm plans to raise up to $750 million through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route in the form of a term loan. The amount raised will be utilised for capital expenditure for ongoing or new capacity addition programmes, including renewable energy projects, coal mining, and washeries.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: The commercial vehicle financier, has joined hands with Skill India to train 1,000 drivers to ensure seamless and accident-free transportation of oxygen tankers.

HFCL Ltd: Net profit fell 5% to Rs 81 crore for the December quarter, against Rs 85.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue too fell 5% to Rs 1,215 crore, against Rs 1,277 crore in the third quarter of last year.

Tatva Chintan: The chemical manufacturing company posted a 10% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.8 crore for the quarter ended December, against Rs 20.8 crore clocked in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations surged 30% to Rs 104 crore in Q3 against Rs 80 crore in the same period last year.

Tech Mahindra: Board of directors has approved acquisition of Com Tech Co IT for 310 million euros and 25 percent stake each in SWFT Technologies, and Surance.

Angel One: The brokerage reported profit at Rs 164.54 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 73.16 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 597.3 crore from Rs 306.79 crore on a YoY basis.