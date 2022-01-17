Stocks in news: Oil India, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty fell 10 points to 18,226. On Friday, the Indian market snapped its five-day gaining streak amid negative global cues. Sensex closed 12 points lower at 61,223 and Nifty fell 2 points to 18,255. Asian Paints, Axis Bank and HUL shares were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.66% on BSE.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: UltraTech Cement, Sonata Software, Tata Steel Long Products, Tatva Chintan Pharma, Hathway Cable and HFCL will report their earnings for the quarter ended December today.

Oil India: The company's arm Oil India (US) Inc offloaded its entire stake in Niobrara Shale Asset, US. Consideration received from such a sale is $25 million.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler company has announced a new investment of up to Rs 420 Crore in Ather Energy. The company's board has approved the investment in one or more tranches.

Prior to the proposed investment, Hero MotoCorp's shareholding in Ather Energy was 34.8% (on a fully diluted basis). Post the investment, the shareholding will rise and the exact shareholding will be determined upon completion of capital raise round by Ather.

HCL Technologies: The IT firm reported a 13.6% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,442 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2021. The IT major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,969 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank: The country's largest private sector lender reported a 18.1 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 10,342.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The bank had clocked a net profit of Rs 8,758.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income on a standalone basis rose to Rs 40,651.60 crore in the October-December quarter of FY2021-22, as against Rs 37,522.92 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker has increased prices of its models by up to 4.3 per cent with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs. The company has raised prices across its models in the range of 0.1 per cent to 4.3 per cent owing to an increase in various input costs.

JK Paper: The paper firm has started commercial production from the new packaging board plant in Gujarat.

Dalmia Bharat: The company has started commercial production at its Murli Plant in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The company has purchased the digital business of NXTDIGITAL, a related party, by issuing shares and has decided to allocate Rs 1,000 crore for the proposed share buyback.