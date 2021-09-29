Stocks in news: NTPC, Godrej Properties, Adani Enterprises, CESC and more

Indian benchmark indices opened lower today amid weak global cues. While Sensex slipped 431 points to 59,236, Nifty fell 95 points to 17,653. This is the second consecutive session of correction in Indian markets.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 were trading in the red.

Benchmark indices ended lower on September 28 after three record-breaking sessions, tracking losses in Infosys, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins amid weak global cues.

After plunging over 1,032.35 points during the session, Sensex pared some losses to end 410.28 points at 59,667.60. Nifty declined 106.50 points or 0.60 per cent to 17,748.60.

Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.68% followed by Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and Infosys.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Enterprises: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has resumed approval process for the share sale of Adani Wilma's initial public offering (IPO), according to reports. Earlier, the IPO was put on hold by the markets regulator.

CESC: The company on Tuesday said its board has approved a plan to raise Rs 400 crore through unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The tenure of the NCDs is of five years and the interest rate will be linked to treasury bill rates.

Future Group: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed the Kishore Biyani-led group to hold meetings of its shareholders and creditors to consider approval for the sale of assets to Reliance Retail.

HDFC AMC: Standard Life Investments Ltd is likely to sell up to 5% of its stake in mutual fund manager HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd, through a block deal for as much as $411 million or Rs 3,042 crore, according to reports.

IGL: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has clocked a record 3.1 lakh new piped natural gas connections to households in Delhi and adjoining areas in 2020-21, despite the Covid-induced heavy restrictions.

NBCC: The state-owned enterprise which inked an MoU with DTC in 2020 for the development of various land parcels in Delhi, on Tuesday said that the project cost has been revised upwards to Rs 1,942 crore including its fee.

NTPC: India's largest power generation company has won 4.32 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy bids since the last financial year.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics: The company has inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for acquisition of one bulk carrier of 35,152 DWT.

Websol Energy System: India Max Investment Fund sold 3,78,092 equity shares in the company at Rs 67.80 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Godrej Properties: The company has signed an agreement to redevelop land parcel in Wadala, Mumbai.

Integra Telecommunication & Software: Promoter entity Micro Logistics (India) has sold 5,27,815 equity shares of the company in multiple lots between September 27 and September 28. Currently, shareholding of Micro Logistics (India) stands at 45.31 percent.